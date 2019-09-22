Sofia Vergara Sets Instagram On Fire In Tight Dress & High Heels: ‘Dolce & Gabbana’

Sofia Vergara has set Instagram ablaze. The Modern Family star has upped her fashion game big-time, with a social media update today that came straight from Dolce & Gabbana’s runway at Milan Fashion Week. This star might come with jeans and blazers as her day looks, but Sofia knows how to switch it up. The 47-year-old’s post has been racking up likes ever since it went live earlier today – unsurprising given how sensational she looked.

Sofia’s snap showed her sitting on a catwalk covered in leopard-print fabrics – this is, after all, Dolce & Gabbana. The star herself was contrasting the animal prints, though. Sofia appeared in a super-tight and strapless dress in upbeat floral prints, with a mostly white and green color palette chopped up by pops of yellow and pink. Sofia’s killer legs were visible – while the dress fell around the knee and appeared more midi than maxi, fans of the star’s pins were likely getting in a bit of a tizzy.

Sofia paired her dress with a statement pair of Mary Jane high heels in pink, with a bejeweled buckle adding some pizzazz. As to the overall glam, it was definitely there. Sofia appeared with her long tresses down and worn behind her shoulders, with a simple parting at the center keeping things unfussy. Sofia smile for her snap and delivered it with a simple caption: she acknowledged being at the Italian designer’s show.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 45,000 likes in the space of an hour. Sofia might not rake in the engagement on a Kardashian-Jenner level, but this star has her fans.

Those following Sofia’s Instagram stories will know that she embraced being in Italy to the max – Sofia posted a brief video of herself enjoying some pizza.

Sofia herself has made headlines in the fashion world. The star has a major collaboration going on with retail giant Walmart, with fans appearing to love Sofia’s denim range. As PopSugar reports, Sofia revealed why she got the whole thing started.

Loading...

“I love fashion, I love jeans, I love women. I like buying clothes and I have access to a lot of things, but I have always imagined what I could create at a lower price than what I already buy. I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns in 2019. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t own a pair of jeans,” she said.

Sofia’s Instagram activity today may have shown her in the present day, but Sofia can equally make a headline for a throwback: as The Inquisitr recently reported, an old snap of Sofia back in the day drove fans wild.