Kourtney Kardashian Exposes Plenty In ‘Back Together’ Pics With ‘Cheating’ Ex, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian has been photographed with her reportedly cheating ex, Younes Bendjima. Photos obtained exclusively by The Daily Mail on Friday showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looking pretty cozy as she held hands with the 26-year-old in broad daylight. As the newspaper reported, the former couple is now “back together”– although the British media outlet may need to personally contact Kourtney for confirmation that she is, indeed, back with the Algerian model.

Photos showed 40-year-old Kourtney making her way through streets in Los Angeles, California. The pair was seen smiling and looking fairly close. While no major PDA was seen, these two were strolling outdoors and holding hands.

Kourtney also appeared to have gone pretty racy with her outfit. The Poosh CEO opted for an ultra-tight and ultra-short minidress in shades of olive green. The newspaper noticed that her dress was sheer. Kourtney flashed her bra, which is not unusual since giving a little lingerie show is nothing new for this reality star. Overall, the seemed to do a fantastic job showcasing this mother’s super-fit legs and sizzling booty.

Kourtney also wore shades, white sneakers, and a trendy white bag worn over her shoulder. Meanwhile, Younes was clad in a sporty wardrobe comprised of a white t-shirt paired with sweatpants. He was also seen smiling from behind his shades and while under a hat.

Fans are likely losing their minds over the snaps. Kourtney made major headlines when she split from Younes after being together for approximately two years. Multiple sources, including The Mirror, reported that Younes had cheated on Kourtney. However, the September 20 report from The Daily Mail cited separate sources reporting that distance had been the cause of the split.

Kourtney’s relationship with Younes made headlines from the get-go. At the time, the star was in her late thirties, while Younes was not yet 25. The age gap didn’t seem to be a problem for these two. The pair seemed in paparazzi photos and on social media, the latter of which featured a racy snap in which Kourtney was straddling her man while wearing nothing but lingerie.

Kourtney also made headlines for dating a much younger man after splitting from Younes. The star dated model and Evian face Luka Sabbat, who is in his early twenties and who has recently popped up on sister Kendall Jenner’s Instagram stories.

As to whether or not Kourtney and Younes will actually reunite, time will tell. Friday’s report definitely seemed to suggest that these two have kept in touch and perhaps, a rekindled romance soon will make headlines. Kourtney herself recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for family reasons, with the star showcasing the “playhouse” in which her three children relax.