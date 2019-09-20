‘Queen Of Cosplay’ Jessica Nigri Is One Sexy ‘Big Tiddy Moth GF’ & Instagram Is On Fire

Jessica Nigri has a seemingly infinite ability to transform into the sexiest of creatures. As those who follow her on Instagram will know, the blonde bombshell isn’t known as the “Queen of Cosplay” for no reason. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, the Instagram sensation got the nickname thanks to the costumes she often boasts on social media, which are praised for being both creative and super sexy.

On Thursday, the cosplayer was at it again when she took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself dressed a “big tiddy moth gf.” As the model explained in the caption, she crafted this costume for Halloween of last year, when moths were all the rage. Yes, that is right. Moths. As The Daily Dot explained at the time, the trend spurred in late September 2018 when a redditor shared a snap of a moth outside his window, which became an internet-wide joke about moths being attracted to lamps.

In the photos, Nigri is rocking a black PVC bra with gold details on its lower structure and an orange stone in the middle. The top’s underwire frame presses against the model’s chest, helping accentuate her cleavage and buxom physique.

She teamer her sexy bra with a pair of matching underpants, whose sides she is lowering down onto her thighs, teasing quite a bit of skin. She is also wearing a pair of light brown fuzzy wings, matching the texture and fabric of her gloves. A pair of thigh-high socks also include the same light brown fuzzy details to tie up the costume. She fashioned a pair of antenna with black feathers and size details that mimic the eyes of insects.

She completed her look with makeup marked by black lips and a dark smokey eyes, which make the bright yellow color of her lenses to stand out.

Loading...

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Nigri shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 134,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in nearly 1,000 comments to the photos, proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media app look to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sexy costume, while praising Nigri’s beauty.

“I’m afraid of Moths and you make me love them,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a double pink heart emoji.

“I’m pretty sure this is my favorite thing you’ve ever done,” said another fan.