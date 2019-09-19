Demi Rose Exposes Massive Cleavage In Low-Cut Fringe Top & Black Bikini Bottoms

Demi Rose Mawby is one of the hottest and most popular models on social media, and she’s proving exactly why with her latest sexy snapshot.

On Wednesday night, Demi took to her Instagram story to share a brand new video of herself rocking one of her skimpiest and sexiest looks of all time.

In the clip, Demi stuns wearing nothing but a teeny pair of black bikini bottoms and an extremely low-cut brown fringe top. The outfit did little to hide the model’s world-famous curves and gave her followers a peek at her massive cleavage, tiny waist, lean legs, and curvy hips in the process.

Demi added a pair of thigh-high black boots to complete the ensemble. She accessorized with some rings on her fingers and a dainty gold chain and pendant around her neck.

She wore her long, brown hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves the fell down her back and flowed around her shoulders.

Demi also donned a full face of makeup for the video, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, bright eyes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added coral-colored blush on her cheeks and rocked some light pink gloss on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Demi has one of the most coveted figures on Instagram, but attaining that body didn’t happen overnight. Although the model credits having some good genes as one reason for her curves, she also says that it takes a lot of hard work at the gym.

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers,” Demi previously told The Sun.

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week,” Mawby revealed, adding that she tries to stray away from eating any type of carbs in her daily diet.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, for lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad. For dinner I like protein,” Demi added.

Demi has spoken out about her famous frame in the past, revealing that she gains weight very easily, so she tries to keep away from junk food. She told The Daily Mail that she usually doesn’t even eat a piece of cake on her own birthday.