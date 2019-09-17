Instagram Stunner Jojo Babie’s Fans Are Going Wild Over This Cartoonish Instagram Picture Of Her

Jojo Babie apparently even looks great in 2-D.

The Instagram stunner got fans riled up this week by taking an iconic picture of herself wearing some just-barely-there blue lingerie and turning herself into a character straight out of The Simpsons. Jojo seemed amused at the results, and fans loved the Instagram snap.

“You are now a legend,” one follower declared.

“Homer would of gotten in trouble hmmmmmmm,” another commented, invoking the mostly-faithful patriarch of The Simpsons.

Jojo shared the original picture that she used to turn herself into a cartoon character in the Instagram post, showing her sitting on a bed and clutching onto the lace lingerie, which just barely kept her covered enough to conform to Instagram’s rules against overt nudity. This got plenty of attention as well, with fans tossing compliments on Jojo’s killer curves.

Of course, Jojo gets attention for her more conventional photos as well. As The Inquisitr reported, the Instagram stunner got viral interest earlier this month for a photo showing off plenty of cleavage in a nude tank top, which she pulled down to show off even more. This picture also attracted tens of thousands of likes and all kinds of complimentary comments.

Jojo has become one of the most popular models on Instagram, with a following that matches or sometimes even exceeds models with the backing of major brands like Victoria’s Secret. She’s spent the past few years building up a base of loyal followers, and has plenty of help from celebrity news websites and men’s magazines that regularly feature her.

That included a spread in XXL that was very high on her good looks.

“JoJo Babie is one of the hottest women you’ll ever see in your life,” the report noted. “This Asian beauty is thicker than a snicker with a pretty face to match. With over five million followers on Instagram, JoJo is one of the most popular models on social media and it’s easy to see why.”

Jojo’s Instagram feed is filled with revealing photos, showing the curvy model on the beach in skimpy bikinis or back home in her bedroom as she wears revealing lingerie. Jojo also gives fans a glimpse of the work it takes to look that good, showing off some of her workouts in pictures and videos.

Those who want to see more from Jojo Babie can check out her Instagram feed, as well as her other social media accounts.