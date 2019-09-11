Dolly Castro’s Insanely Tight Yoga Pants Are Melting Instagram

Dolly Castro definitely knows how to give her fans exactly what they want on social media.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Dolly is a fitness enthusiast who shows off her flawless figure every single chance that she gets. While the bombshell sizzles in bikinis, crop tops, and a ton of other NSFW outfits she has also proven on a number of occasions that she can make workout gear look incredibly sexy as well.

In the stunning new post, Castro tags herself and Infinite Training Systems. The photo is taken from the beauty’s backside while her front is visible in the mirror. While clad in a tiny grey crop top that shows off her taut tummy the model sizzles in a pair of skintight grey pants that show off her toned backside. The beauty holds a workout bar in front of her in the shot while she checks her posture in the mirror.

She wears her long, brunette locks down and at her back as they’re slightly curled. The model also appears to be rocking a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning Castro rave reviews from fans with over 26,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to ask questions about the workout while the overwhelming majority let Castro know that she looks absolutely amazing in the NSFW ensemble. A few more had no words for the photo and decided to express their emotions their choice of emoji.

“DOLLY CASTRO…LOVE ME SOME YOU,” one fan raved with a rose and heart emoji.

“You are so gorgeous babe,” another gushed.

“Keeping me motivated babe,” another chimed in with a flame emoji.

Loading...

As previously mentioned, Castro has been showing off her amazing figure on social media in a ton of bikinis in recent week. The Inquisitr shared that the model stood in profile and tagged the shot in Los Angeles, California. For the photo op, she puts both hands in her hair while wearing her long, dark tresses down and curled. Per usual, Castro rocked a face full of beautiful makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle gloss. The model accessorized the look with a pair of big, gold hoop earrings while her body looked amazing in an electric blue bikini.

Fans can keep up with all of Castro’s gorgeous photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.