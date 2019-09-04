New Mom Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Causes Instagram Frenzy With Scantily Clad Pics

New mom and The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood treated her nearly half a million Instagram followers to some images from her recent time at Burning Man. In March, Wood gave birth to her first child, a son, and she is back into fighting form as her pictures from the playa show.

A week ago the Daytime Emmy-winning B&B actress posted a video of a previous time she went to Burning Man, and at least one of her followers tried to shame her for leaving her baby boy to go to this year’s festival.

“Where is your son??? Bad parents!!!” replied a follower.

“Enjoy some much-needed adult time. Makes us better parents. Have a great time,” another fan wrote.

In her first share from this year’s festival, Wood wore a uniform inspired black and gold hat with natural makeup. A matching gold-and-black ornate choker and leather breastplate completed the interesting look. Wood held her hand on the hat’s bill in something like a salute, and her brown hair fell straight down her back.

“Gorgeous Momma!! Have fun!!” one fan replied praising the look.

In another post, the actress looked distinctly bird-like in a black feather-adorned, bejeweled bikini. Again she kept her makeup light with a bit of eyeliner on top of her eyes and some highlighter to bring out her cheekbones. This time, Wood wore her hair pulled back and puffed up in the front.

Her followers adored the look.

“You need to wear this outfit on The Bold and the Beautiful,” a soap fan suggested.

The idea of the unique outfit isn’t too far-fetched, considering Wood’s character, Steffy, often models for Forrester Creations on the show.

In her latest Burning Man share, the soap star sat astride a white unicorn, and she wore a tiny silver bikini-style outfit with beads and other pieces of metal dangling from it. She wore matching silver tennis shoes and aviator style eyewear in silver, with her hair puffing out around her face. Her legs featured plenty of sand, presumably from the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, which is where the festival happens.

In a second image on the post, the actress stood atop a giant alligator sculpture, which was big enough to look almost like a dinosaur. She wore the same outfit, but in the shot, she held her protective eyewear in one hand, and she ran her other hand through her hair.

“That looks like an adventure. Super cool,” replied a follower.