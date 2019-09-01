‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Unzipped Bathing Suit

Lindsey Pelas left little to the imagination in her latest social media posts, but her loyal fans don’t mind one bit. The Playboy model stunned in a skimpy blue one-piece bathing suit that put all of her curves on display.

In the sexy snapshot, Lindsey rocked the swimwear, which also boasted black, see-through netting up the sides and a zipper in the front. Of course, Pelas left the suit mostly unzipped to show off her massive cleavage as she posed for the camera with a Bang energy drink.

The model is seen drinking the beverage and also peeling off a sheer, white robe in slow motion as she endorses the drink and showcases her curvy backside.

Pelas wore her long, platinum blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup in the video, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added to the look by sporting a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

In some parts of the clip, Lindsey accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses as she hung out poolside.

In a recent interview with Haute Living, Lindsey reveals that it has been a bit of a struggle for her to move past the online haters when it comes to her racy photos, claiming that she’s been harassed and made fun of on lots of blogs before she became an Instagram sensation.

“I had to deal with a lot of painful stuff before Instagram. It’s hard because people used to circle your eye makeup or talk about plastic surgery they think you have had. To see people breaking me apart body part by body part is crazy. I feel like life rewards positivity, which is the secret to life, karma and success. Now, it only affects me if I am having a bad day. My worry now is that I feel my life is becoming more public. I am nervous about showing my dating life on TV, but I will deal with it,” Pelas told the outlet.

The vixen also gave a few tips about how to succeed on social media, revealing that she believes people should be authentic, select the brands they endorse very carefully, and not over-post.

Fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas’ famous figure by following the model on Instagram.