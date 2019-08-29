Mathilde Tantot Puts Booty On Full Display In Barely There Thong Bikini

Mathilde Tantot is known for her raunchy Instagram posts that often feature her in a barely there bikini as she soaks up the sun. She often goes topless in her photos as well, getting her followers’ pulses racing with her flawless figure.

In a recent post from earlier this week, the Instagram model is featured in various poses throughout the four-photo post. The first snap features the 23-year-old from behind as she bends over in a large, grassy field. She wears a white string bikini that leaves little of her skin covered. The thong bottoms reveal her ample backside while her sculpted curves and tiny waist also draw the eye. She poses with a small bag hanging over one shoulder and her long, blonde tresses flowing loose around her shoulders and back.

In the second photo, Mathilde poses topless, with just the tiny string bottoms covering her skin. She pushes the tips of her fingers against her chest to keep her followers wanting more and cheekily gazes off to the side with her hair falling down her chest. The model’s followers also get a glimpse of a tiny moon tattoo on her pelvic area and her light pink nails.

In the third photo, the model is featured from behind again but at a slightly different angle as she stands with her back straight. The setting sun highlights the gold in her hair while making her bronzed skin glow.

The final photo is just a simple snap of the sunset as it dips below a large pond. The French beauty is not featured in the photo.

The simple caption of the photo set reads “beautiful day.” Her 3.4 million followers went crazy for the skimpy bikini photos and left her hundreds of messages complimenting her flawless figure and asking her for tips on how to achieve the body of their dreams.

“What is the most valuable advice you’ve learned regarding nutrition that makes a huge difference on your body?” one Instagram user asked the model.

“Fast food are the worst thing ever! For your skin and your shape!!” Mathilde responded to her follower.

“Whyy do you have this beautifuul body. You’re such a big inspiration,” another social media user commented.

“You are so wonderful honey! A ray of sunshine,” yet one other fan chimed in, interspersing the comment with heart, star, and butterfly emoji.

When Mathilde isn’t modeling for her Instagram photos, she’s working on her swimwear brand Khassani Swimwear with her twin sister Pauline.