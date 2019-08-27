Taylor Swift Rocks Plunging Black Jumpsuit At VMAs After-Party

Taylor Swift had a blast on Tuesday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, and with good reason: the star took home the biggest prize of the night, Video of the Year, for her LGBTQ+-friendly “You Need To Calm Down” music video.

Not only that, she also got to perform two new hits from her new album, “YNTCD” and “Lover,” kicking off the awards ceremony in the best way possible. But the night wasn’t over for the singer when the event, which took place in New Jersey’s Prudential Center, ended — she then headed to the Republic Records after-party in New York City, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Taylor was accompanied by two of her besties, fabulous sister-duo Gigi and Bella Hadid, and they all turned heads in their stunning outfits. The Grammy-winner swapped her colorful blazer-style dress for a chic, black sequined jumpsuit, which featured a sexy plunging neckline. She wore her long blonde locks down in a wavy style with short bangs, and kept the bright red lipstick on. Taylor finished the ensemble with a pair of matching black booties and a small black purse.

Gigi and Bella looked like twins in their equally jaw-dropping outfits, with the former rocking a nude, skintight tube top with shiny rose gold-colored pants, while the latter donned a skimpy light-pink bandeau top with some yellow patterns on it, as well as a matching mini-skirt. The three ladies appeared to be in high spirits, and they reportedly partied the night away, only leaving the club at around 4 a.m.

Not enough words to brag on this beautiful individual. Cannot thank @taylorswift13 enough for making us feel like superstars this weekend & treating us all like family!!! Truly my idol & inspiration ????????❤️ Such a blast last night celebrating both VMA wins ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/96q7uBznuk — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) August 27, 2019

Taylor not only took home the gong for Video of the Year, but also for Video for Good, as well as Best Visual Effects for her collaboration with Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, for “ME!”. Leading up to the awards, the pop star was going up against Ariana Grande with an impressive 10 nominations each.

But she also made headlines for her political stance during the ceremony. According to CNN, Taylor used her acceptance speech to call out the White House for ignoring her Equality Act petition advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

“It now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House,” she pointed out.

“In this video several points were made, so you voting for this video means that you want a world, where we’re all treated equally under the law,” Taylor added.