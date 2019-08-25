Miranda Lambert Teases Collab With Maren Morris With Stunning New Photo & Instagram Can’t Handle It

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are causing quite the stir amongst their fans today.

As those who follow Lambert on social media know, the singer has been teasing new songs for the past few weeks on her Instagram page, and fans just can’t seem to get enough of it. While she’s mainly been promoting her solo tracks on the album, she surprised fans today by sharing another new song with the addition of Maren Morris.

In the post, the country superstar shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Maren sitting together at what appears to an awards show. Both ladies look dressed to impress with Miranda in a sparkly black dress with spaghetti straps and Maren in a metallic dress with a sweetheart top that shows off plenty of cleavage for fans. While wearing her hair down and slightly curled, Lambert also wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

She looks over to Morris while wearing a huge smile on her face. Maren looks just as stunning as her country-singing counterpart while she wears her long, blonde locks down and straight as well as a face full of gorgeous makeup. She completes her look with a pair of large black hoop earrings and also smiles from ear-to-ear in the shot.

In the caption of the image, Lambert tells fans that their song titled “Way Too Pretty For Prison” is coming out tonight at midnight. Since the post went live on Miranda’s page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, amassing over 56,000 likes as well as upwards of 790-plus comments in just an hour of going live. While some fans commented on the image to let the two ladies know that they look amazing, countless others couldn’t contain their excitement for the upcoming song.

“You and Maren look like you could be twins in this pic. Looking forward to hearing your new song. Congrats and many blessings to you and your parents on there [sic] 40th anniversary,” one follower wrote.

“You both look very beautiful ladies,” another fan chimed in with a series of emoji.

“We would pay big $ to see you two in concert!” one more fan chimed in on the photo.

According to Rolling Stone, Miranda’s new album, titled Wildcard, comes out for pre-order on September 13, and it will be released on November 1. It features 14 new songs, and during an interview with the publication, Miranda shared that this album will be a little bit different than her previous ones.

“With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit,” she shared.

It’s safe to say that fans will be eagerly waiting for November 1 to roll around.