Olivia Culpo Flaunts Major Cleavage In Loose Spaghetti Dress In Morning Update

Olivia Culpo is kicking off the week by giving her legion of Instagram fans something to look at, and they are not disappointed in the slightest. On Monday, the brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling morning update in which she wears a revealing top that puts her assets on full display and is bound to set pulses racing.

In the snapshot, the former Miss Universe is posing in front of a mirror as she holds her phone next to her face to snap a selfie in what looks to be a bathroom or a changing room. The 27-year-old model is rocking a light yellow dress that features spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders while it also boasts a low-cut neckline that plunges into the model’s chest, barely covering much at all. That is because the dress she is wearing fits her loosely, so the neckline hangs down low, teasing quite a bit of sideboob.

In addition, Culpo is spicing things up even further by leaning forward toward the mirror, which highlights her cleavage even more. Completing her look, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is wearing her brunette bob in a middle part and partially pulled back, except for two loose strands at the front that help frame her face.

She is also wearing a face full of makeup that consists of a dark smokey eye complete with black eyeliner and mascara, which in combination gives her gaze a lot of depth. Her lips are in a neutral tone, while it appears she highlighted them by using a darker lip liner to make them fuller. Carefully applied bronzer helps contour her face and accentuate the facial structure of her face, particularly her high cheekbones.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Culpo shared with her 4 million-plus followers — had garnered more than 54,000 likes and upward of 330 comments within an hour of being posted, which means the photo will likely still get quite a bit more interactions in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to express their admiration for her while pointing out how gorgeous she looks in this shot.

“Such an angel,” one use raved, trailing the comment with a couple of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so pretty!!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“Looking gorgeous Olivia,” a third fan chimed in, following the words with a few fire emoji.