Kylie Jenner Mounts Her Birthday Yacht Steps Wearing A Tiny Bikini Overflowing With Her Ample Bosom

Kylie's lengthy birthday celebration included a shout-out from Caitlyn Jenner who mistakenly shared a now deleted photo of Bruce Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner continues to party with her friends in the Mediterranean on a $250 million yacht, as previously reported on by The Inquisitr. Her carefully cultivated guests on board — a crew that does not include former best friend, Jordan Woods — does include her baby, Stormi, as well as baby daddy Travis Scott, momager Kris Jenner, couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie and sister Khloe Kardashian.

Saturday was Kylie’s birthday, with her uploads receiving lots of birthday messages. In fact, one came from her parent, Caitlyn Jenner. Well, sort of.

As she celebrated her youngest daughter’s big day, Caitlyn posted a vintage picture that has since been deleted. The Instagram image showed a shot taken before she became trans when she was Bruce Jenner, 22-year-old Kylie’s dad. In the picture, he posed with his other daughter, Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s 23-year-old sister who wasn’t celebrating her birthday, according to The Inquisitr on August 10. Oops.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s newest social media post on August 12 was a stunner.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians star rocked an extremely revealing bikini. The top was especially small, allowing the reality show celebrity’s ample bosom to overflow. The mogul-model possesses very large breasts as part of her compact figure but Kylie carries that part of her body off like the star she is while showing a lot of her boobs uncovered as she poses in many of her highly popular Instagram snaps.

In today share, her trim legs and enviable thigh cap were also on view as she mounted the pricy yacht’s wooden stairs leading from one deck to another. She tied long-sleeved top around her waist while covering her famous booty which wasn’t on view in this particular Instagram picture since she was facing forward.

Of Kylie’s 143.5 million followers, more than 1.6 million liked the image after less than one hour of uploading. Meanwhile, a slew of comments were sent her way.

Some seemed jealous, like the follower who said, “Ok kylie we got it, you’re rich and we’re not.”

Others celebrated her look and her birthday, like one who relayed a simple “Wow….” followed by three kissy-heart-faced emoji.

Another was more verbal, shouting, “LIVING HER BEST LIFE,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, another fan neglected to address the new upload all all. Instead, this follower asked Kylie for advice. She stated, “I caught my boyfreand making love with another woman what should I do???!”

Dozens of Kylie’s followers answered with their own advice, most telling the woman to dump her cheating boyfriend.

While all the comments came pouring in, Kylie wore the same provocative bikini as she did in an earlier Instagram snap, as reported on by The Inquisitr. And, she looked just as amazing in that post as she did in the one she put up later in the day.

Stay in touch with all Kylie Jenner has to offer by following the popular social media star on Instagram.