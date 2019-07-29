Zara Larsson Wows In Sexy Lingerie Shot

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson has shared a sexy number to her Instagram page, and her followers aren’t mad at all.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker is posing in a green lingerie set, showing off her chest and toned stomach. Her chest has been left bare, but she does have a tiny necklace on around her neck. She’s also wearing mini hoop earrings while rocking shoulder-length wavy hair, looking very natural. One of her hands is placed on her hips as she takes the photo in front of her mirror. The blonde beauty looks stunning and like she’s barely trying at all.

Within 30 minutes of sharing the image, it racked up over 130,000 likes, proving to be instantly popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“All hail!!!!!” one user commented.

“Green looks so good on you,” another shared.

“You never disappoint,” a third mentioned after Larsson wrote in her caption that she is trying not to disappoint.

Currently, she is dating model Brian H Whittaker, who she has been with since 2017, per The Daily Mail.

According to Billboard, Zara is in the middle of embarking on a tour with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Europe. She started performing on his tour on May 24 in Lyon, France. She is currently going all over the continent and will perform her final show on August 11 in Reykjavik, Iceland. On Instagram, she has been sharing various snaps of her on the road, living the touring life.

Larsson rose to fame in Sweden at the age of 10 in 2008 after winning their equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent. Since then, she has been building her career ever since.

Her debut album, 1, was released to Scandinavian countries online and was a huge success over there. The record topped the Swedish charts while peaking at No. 28 in Norway and No. 33 in Denmark.

Loading...

In 2017, she released her long-awaited second studio album, So Good, worldwide. The album became her second No. 1 album in Sweden and reached No. 2 in Norway, No. 4 in Ireland, No. 7 in Australia and the U.K., No. 8 in Denmark, and No. 26 in the U.S.

The album sparked a number of successful singles including “Never Forget You” with British singer MNEK and “Lush Life,” which were both worldwide hits.

Now, Larsson is gearing up for the release of her third studio album and has been dropping a number of singles in anticipation for it. Last year, she released the top 10 single “Ruin My Life” as the first track from the era.

Since then she has followed it up with three more releases — “Don’t Worry Bout Me,” “Wow,” and “All The Time.”

The release date and title are yet to be revealed.