‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Sizzles In Tiny String Bikini

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold sizzles in a tiny string bikini as she poses for a photo during a hot summer afternoon at a wellness retreat. Arnold, who won Season 25 of the popular reality competition dance series alongside actor Jordan Fisher, posed alongside her friend for a weekend where they focused on healthful living in a luxurious setting.

The gorgeous Arnold showed off her toned body in a pink bikini and sported a golden tan and ultra-light locks alongside her pal at the Civana Resort in Arizona where the retreat was held. The professional dancer tagged Retreats Unlimited in the photo.

Retreats Unlimited is a getaway where those who are looking to focus more on their own personal journey can get clarity of their intentions and dive headfirst into a weekend of wellness, touted on the site as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Some of the celebrity wellness experts that work on selected retreats are DWTS alum Brooke Burke, former DWTS host Samantha Harris, Teddi Mellencamp, and Jorge Cruise.

Arnold recently returned from a romantic European vacation getaway with her husband and high school sweetheart Samuel Lightner Cusick, whom she married in 2015 when each was just 21-years-old. The couple toured Paris, Italy, Amsterdam, Iceland, and Switzerland during a weeks-long couples getaway, and the photos Arnold posted to Instagram looked as if they were having an amazing and memorable time.

The couple became engaged in 2014 and Arnold announced the happy news on her social media page, posting a photo of the couple on vacation in Africa with a caption that announced they were intending to tie the knot.

Arnold first appeared on television in the now-defunct series So You Think You Can Dance where she came in as a finalist. She began dancing at the age of 4-years-old and trained alongside former Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley Ballas. On her official blog, it states that Arnold has won numerous awards for her expertise in ballroom dance, including placing first in both the United States Open Youth Latin Championships and the United States Open Junior Latin Championships. She was also a top-three finalist at the World Junior Latin Team Match, a top-five finalist at the World Cup Latin Junior Championships and a top-five finalist at the United States Junior National 10 dance championship.

It is through her work as a professional dancer and choreographer on DWTS that Arnold has become best known to television audiences, where she has been paired up with Victor Ortiz, Alek Skarlotos, Wayna Morris, Calvin Johnson Jr., David Ross, Jordan Fisher, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, and DeMarcus Ware.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars will debut Monday, September 16 on ABC.