Busy Philipps Shows Off Sexy Legs In Maxi Dress With Thigh-High Split

The actress showed off her stunning legs in an adorable dress.

Actress Busy Philipps looked boho-chic while running errands in Los Angeles, reports The Daily Mail.

The Cougar Town star flaunted her curves in a striped dress with a thigh-high split. Her long, lean legs were on full display. The low neckline showed off some tasteful cleavage.

Busy kept it casual, donning a pair of tan Birkenstocks and light blue sunglasses. She piled on necklaces and wore medium-sized gold hoops. Her pink leather purse matched perfectly with her dyed hair.

While roaming LA streets, the 40-year-old paused to take a quick selfie of her California-cool look.

One of Busy’s beautiful legs was recently hurt, reports People. Earlier in the month, the mother of two fell off a bike, leaving her with a painful injury. She shared a pic of her bloody knee on Instagram.

“Same f-ing knee. New trauma,” she wrote in the caption.

In her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little, the actress opened up about her past knee injuries.

Instead of attending a recent event with a large, flesh colored bandage on her knee, Busy’s stylist Karla Welch gave her a more fashionable option.

The stylist made Busy a homemade Swarovski crystal-encrusted bandage.

The actress shared a snap of her wearing the bejeweled bandage on Instagram. Busy also wore a white Mach & Mach blazer and mesh bike shorts. She finished off the sexy look with silver pumps. Again, Busy’s amazing body looked incredible.

“Trauma but make it fashion. @karlawelchstylist is a superstar for making me a custom crystal bandage for my skinned knee to go with my crystal bike shorts and crystal embellished blazer by @machandmach,” reads the caption.

“It was a Fashion Emergency,” her stylist wrote in the comment section.

The photo has received almost 60,000 likes.

Busy seemed to love the unique look so much, she posted another photo of the outfit on her Twitter.

“Yesterday, my amazing stylist @karla_welch made me a bedazzled bandage for my skinned knee to go with the outfit I was wearing and honestly I think this should be a thing,” she wrote.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the star’s E! show, Busy Tonight, was cancelled in May. The actress has stated she would like to continue to do the show if it was picked up by another network.

“I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve done… I feel like the show is really successful in that way,” said the 40-year-old.