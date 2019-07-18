Josephine Skriver Strips Down To Nothing But A Blanket In Latest Instagram Snap

Josephine Skriver’s midday nap turned into a photoshoot on Wednesday afternoon when she shared a few images of her “siesta” look on Instagram. Of course, the 26-year-old model’s look carried a bit of sex appeal – Skriver stripped down to the nude and covered herself only with a blanket.

The post on Skriver’s Instagram feed contained two photos, both of which showed the Victoria’s Secret Angel lounging on a giant all-white bed save for one multicolored striped pillow. The first photo was taken from farther away, but Skriver’s legs and arms were still exposed as she covered her bare body with a matching thin blanket draped over her chest and derriere. The Dane leaned on one elbow with her hand on her brown locks, which fell straight over her shoulder. Meanwhile, she held the blanket securely over her chest with the other arm and bent one leg.

The second photo was shot from a closer angle and showed Skriver laying on her tummy. This time, the blanket rested under her chest and exposed the side of her breast, which the model kept covered with one of her tanned arms. The rest of the blanket was wrapped loosely around her backside, covering up Skriver’s booty as she lifted the lower half of her legs in the air. Skriver kept a makeup-free face as she gazed at the camera.

According to the geotag that Skriver included with her post, she took her siesta in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Spain — where midday rest breaks from work are customary. The photos were shot by Skriver’s longtime boyfriend Alexander DeLeon, who she tagged in the caption of the post.

Skriver’s post garnered over 153,000 likes in under a day. In the comments, many fans complimented Skriver’s tanned body, while others noted that DeLeon is a lucky man.

“Breathtaking,” one fan simply wrote.

“I swear to god that you are the most perfect girl ever. bohnes is a very lucky man,” another said.

One fan even asked if Skriver could teach their kids to like naps as much as she does, referring to a moment in Skriver’s caption where the model claimed she didn’t enjoy naps as a child.

Many others couldn’t find words for the photo and only left heart eyes and fire emoji.

Skriver’s feed has been filled with photos from her trip to Mexico this week, and fans have loved every one of them. Those wishing to see more of Skriver’s getaway should follow her on Instagram.