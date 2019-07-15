Shanina Shaik Rocks An Orange Bikini

Shanina Shaik shared a bikini selfie yesterday and asked her fans where they thought she was headed to next. In the photo, the model posed in an orange bikini. The top had a circular hoop accent in the middle, and she accessorized with a small necklace. Her hair was pulled back, and she gave a slight pout for the cameras. Her makeup was kept to a minimum, as she didn’t appear to wear any foundation. Her freckles could be seen on her face, and she may have been wearing pink lipstick. The photo was geo-tagged at the Los Angeles International Airport, but it’s likely only because she was there when she uploaded the image. It has been liked over 28,000 times so far.

Prior to this, her latest bikini selfie was posted four days ago. She was spotted laying on a bright orange towel, as she rocked a front-tie snakeskin bikini top. It had sleeves, and she wore her hair up in a half up, half down hairstyle. This included a top bun. Again, Shanina didn’t seem to be wearing very much makeup. The only visible accessory was a gold necklace, which had a thin chain along with two interlocking ovals.

The model also shared an interesting photo a couple of days ago, where she wore a brightly patterned shirt over a black bikini. The top consisted of multiple panels with floral designs, and it tied together in the front. Shaik also wore a bright and large floral headpiece that popped in the image. She held a yellow surfboard with her left arm and posed in front of the ocean. The Instagram photo was high in contrast, creating a dramatic vibe.

Shanina previously opened up to Rose Inc. about how she got started in the modeling industry, and it turns out that she got her start very young. She was 8-years-old when she started getting gigs.

“I was in Australia and I was shooting catalog jobs for, you know, piggy-bank money. And then when I was 15, I was in the smart class in high school so I had to step back to focus on my studies,” she noted.

And while Shaik alludes to a short period of time that she wasn’t modeling, it only lasted a year when she was around 16-years-old.

“Then modeling came back again. I think it was just embedded in me to do what I’m doing today. So I moved to New York when I was 17—by myself, all the way from Australia. I don’t think I’d ever seen snow or felt cold like New York when I got there,” explained Shaik.