Sofia Vergara Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Cleavage-Flaunting Dress

Sofia Vergara put her famous hourglass curves on display in her latest Instagram photo share. Reporting from the idyllic island of Capri, the stunning Modern Family star treated her massive following to a head-turning photo from the Italian coastline – a glorious, romantic shot that marked the end of her lavish European vacation.

The gorgeous 47-year-old actress and her dashing husband, 42-year-old actor Joe Manganiello, have been enjoying a fabulous holiday on the sun-kissed Italian shoreline. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two lovebirds jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway shortly after celebrating the five-year anniversary of their first date on July 3 – and they have been soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast for the past week and a half.

Throughout their stay on the splendid shores of Positano, Ravello, Capri, and a few other spectacular locations dotting the Italian seascape, Sofia has been documenting her European experience on Instagram with a slew of breathtaking photos. Yesterday was no different, as the ravishing Latina took to Instagram yet again to share one final snap from her enviable trip abroad.

In a bid to end their vacation in style, Sofia and Joe pampered themselves with a night out at the renowned luxury hotel, JK Place Capri. Photographed on an elegant-looking outdoor terrace, the happy couple cozied up for a romantic shot that melted Instagram’s heart. Locked in a sweet embrace, the two couldn’t stop smiling as they amorously gazed in each other’s eyes.

“The two of you are the cutest couple. Your eyes show so much love for each other. So happy that you have each other,” one of Sofia’s fans commented under the lovely pic, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

On their final evening in Italy, Sofia and her husband cut an elegant figure as they dressed up to toast the night away in the sumptuous décor. The Hot Pursuit actress poured her killer curves into a bust-hugging white sundress. Adorned with a youthful pattern that resembled a colorful collage of magazine cutouts, the stylish frock was snug around the chest and waistline. From there, it draped down her voluptuous hips, flaring more loosely toward the knees and exposing Sofia’s chiseled legs.

Boasting thin, spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline, the chic dress beautifully framed Sofia’s generous décolletage, calling attention to her buxom curves. The Colombian-born beauty flaunted her subtle cleavage in the eye-catching frock, managing to look both seductive and elegant in the fashionable garment. She added height to her petite frame with a pair of nude platform sandals that tied around her ankles with delicate straps.

Wanting to let her stunning dress speak for itself, Sofia let her ample décolletage unadorned and only accessorized with a couple of gold bracelets and sparkling drop-down earrings. She wore her caramel-colored tresses in a relaxed style, letting her long lock freely flow down her back.

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a navy-blue shirt. The Magic Mike star paired the piece with ochre trousers and slipped on a pair of casual dark-olive shoes.

As expected, the photo reeled in a lot of engagement on Instagram, garnering more than 150,000 likes in addition to a little shy of 500 comments.

“Your dresses are everything!!!” penned one Instagram user, ending their post with a raising-hands emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “You two are the cutest! I love all your dresses!”

One particularly ardent fan wrote, “Omg im [sic] obsessed with your dress!!… annnndddd [sic] you my darling are STUNNING,” trailed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.