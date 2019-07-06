Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless On Yacht With Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

Chrissy Teigen steamed up her Instagram feed Saturday afternoon with a hot photo of her lounging on a yacht. In the social media queen’s newest photo, she’s lounging topless on the boat with only high-rise bathing suit bottoms on. The bottoms were extremely cheeky and showed off one of Chrissy’s many assets.

Followers of Chrissy could only see her from the back as her face was turned from the camera, leaving only her butt, back, and hair exposed. The 33-year-old was holding a bottle of LVE Wines in her right hand and looked to be the company’s newest product, Côtes de Provence Rosé. LVE Wines is the newest business venture of Chrissy’s husband, John Legend.

The Lip Sync Battle host joked in the caption of the photo that she would be waiting on a check from John since she was promoting his wine. It’s free advertising at its best since Chrissy boasts over 24.8 million followers on the platform.

“How could we possibly pay you for this priceless work of art,” John commented under the photo.

In less than a half hour of its posting, Chrissy’s photo brought in well over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Earlier in the day, the model posted another photo in a swimsuit, but this time from inside the yacht. Chrissy wore her hair up in a leopard-print wrap and wore a white one-piece swimsuit which featured an extremely deep V-neck that showed off plenty of cleavage.

Chrissy tagged her friend and hair stylist Jennifer Atkin in both of her bikini posts, as well as photographer extraordinaire Mike Rosenthal. It looks like it was a trip for friends and family, as John was along for the ride with the couple’s children Luna and Miles. Chrissy shared several photos of her children throughout the vacation where the kids wore the most adorable bathing suits.

John shared a different photo of Chrissy sporting her white one-piece bathing suit to his personal Instagram page. Posing on the back deck of the yacht, Chrissy had her long hair slicked back as John fawned over his wife in the caption.

“Enjoying my vacation,” he wrote.

According to Metro, Chrissy and company enjoyed their time in Italy as they indulged with ice cream and wine. It looks like it’s the last day and the fun is coming to an end on the trip, meaning there might be a pause in bikini photos on Chrissy’s Instagram page for now.