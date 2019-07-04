Kylie Jenner Unzips Top To Flaunt Cleavage On Instagram

Kylie Jenner wowed her followers on social media this week after she posted a super sexy photo of herself online.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a brand new picture of herself showing off a ton of skin.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sporting an all-white ensemble. Kylie wears a long-sleeved sweater, which she unzips to show off her braless cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Jenner stands outside and looks off to the side with a sassy expression on her face. She wears layered diamond chains around her neck and some studs in her ears.

Kylie has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands. She has her mane in a ponytail, which falls down her back.

The makeup mogul shows off her deep tan, and also dons a full face of makeup for the photograph. Kylie rocks a darkened eyebrow, thick lashes, and multi-colored eye shadow. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo a gorgeous blue sky can be seen, as well as green foliage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently had to dodge rumors that she was pregnant with her second child.

Loading...

Jenner, who is already the mother of a little girl, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, seemed to prove the rumors wrong in her latest set of photos, showing her flat belly.

In a recent Instagram video posted by Khloe Kardashian, a woman can be heard saying “I’m pregnant” in the background. Many fans believed it was Kylie. However, her rep claimed that it wasn’t her.

Meanwhile, a second child may not be too far off for Jenner and Scott. The reality star is said to be talking about having more children and would like them to be relatively close in age, meaning Kylie could be pregnant again in the very near future.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother,” an insider told E! News.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on social media.