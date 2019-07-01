Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Plunging, Curve-Hugging Dress During Birthday Celebration

Larsa Pippen is one week shy of turning 45, but her latest Instagram upload has some fans thinking she looks much younger.

On Sunday, June 30, the Real Housewives alum shared a sizzling snap of her look from her birthday party the night before, and she was certainly dressed to impress for her big night. The beauty was captured in a dimly lit restaurant, though Larsa’s bronzed skin and flawless figure were illuminated by the camera’s flash.

The bombshell sent pulses racing in a gorgeous, bedazzled silver gown by designer Michael Costello that hugged her impressive curves in all the right ways. Larsa put on a seriously busty display in the strapless number that barely contained her voluptuous assets, while leaving every inch of her decolletage exposed. Its shimmering bodice featured a plunging neckline that went almost all the way down to her navel, flaunting an endless amount of cleavage thanks to the daring style.

Meanwhile, the slightly ruched skirt of the form-fitting dress did nothing but favors for Larsa’s incredible physique. The tight fabric clung to the stunner’s thighs, and cinched high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Photos obtained by Life & Style revealed that the lower half of the ensemble also featured a dangerously high-cut slit that reached all the way to the babe’s upper thigh, flashing one of her long, toned legs and clear stiletto heels.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family friend certainly could have pulled off her birthday look without any accessories, she did add pair of diamond earrings that glistened underneath her honey-blond locks. She had her nails painted in a bright, electric yellow for a pop of color, and Life & Style‘s snaps revealed that her toenails were painted the same shade as well. Her long locks were tied half up in a unique style, keeping them from covering her gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the newest addition to Larsa’s Instagram feed began getting noticed by her 1.8 million followers. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up nearly 20,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show some love for the bombshell’s ageless beauty and jaw-dropping display.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“You look 25,” a third fan commented on the post.

According to Hollywood Life, Larsa headed to Los Angeles hot spot Craig’s for her birthday celebration, where she was surrounded by family and friends. Among the many guests were all five sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who also sported some incredible looks for the night out.

Kim stunned in a tight green body-con dress, while Kourtney rocked a slinky purple number. Both Khloe and Kendall showed up in all-black ensembles, and Kylie rocked a skintight red mini dress.