Maren Morris Sizzles Poolside In Black Swimsuit

Country superstar Maren Morris has been loving life in Maui lately, and sharing plenty of shots on Instagram with all her followers. In the latest photo, Morris is sizzling in a black swimsuit as she lounges poolside at what appears to be a luxury resort.

The swimsuit Morris is wearing is technically a one-piece, but there’s a large section cut out to reveal her toned abdomen, making it seem almost like a bikini. Her hair is slightly damp, as though she recently splashed around in the pool, and she’s rocking some statement sunglasses to complete the look. And, of course, there’s a frosty cocktail in her hand.

Morris shared the photo along with a funny caption supposedly said by her husband, Ryan Hurd. Plenty of her fans responded to the caption, but many simply commented on how incredible Morris looked in the photo.

While Morris likely travels a lot on her own for performances and related events, she now has a partner to come along with her on many of her adventures. As her caption indicates, her husband is just out of the camera’s view, relaxing in Maui with her on the trip. The two have been married a little over a year now.

Morris recently posed in a Playboy spread that caused a bit of controversy. She shared her thoughts on being a woman in the industry — and being frustrated with that being the central point of questioning — as well as body shaming and other issues.

She also discussed her marriage and the impact it’s had in her life, as Playboy reports.

“Being married for the past year has also helped me figure out more who I am independently. For example, my husband is very much a feminist, and I’ve never really done anything that’s freaked him out. He has always been accepting. Even with Playboy, he was like, ‘That’s really hot.’ It’s awesome to be with somebody who is an equal and isn’t trying to make you feel like a skank because you’re proud of your body — someone who’s not watering down your ideologies for patriarchal and bull***t standards that women in country music have been locked into for the past several decades.”

Morris has been on a few world tours over the course of her career, but many of them have been as an opening act. She’s opened for Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, and Niall Horan over the years. Now, though, she’s at a stage in her career where she’s the headliner on her very own tour, and fans can hear her hits if they make it to a stop of “GIRL: The World Tour.”