Model Kaia Gerber Flaunts Toned Tummy In Skimpy Crop Top During NYC Outing

Kaia Gerber stepped out in style on a hot day in New York City.

As fans of the model know, Kaia is following in the footsteps of her famous mother, Cindy Crawford, and taking the modeling world by storm. The brunette bombshell also looks exactly like her gorgeous mom so that helps that she inherited great genetics for her booming career. When she’s not working, the model is usually hanging out with friends in the Big Apple. New photos published by The Daily Mail show Gerber out and about in NYC in a sexy outfit.

In the images posted to the site, Kaia looks nothing short of perfect in a fashion-forward ensemble. The 17-year-old leaves little to the imagination, showing off her killer figure in a tiny black crop top while exposing her taut abs to onlookers. Kaia paired the sexy look with a pair of plaid pants that are slightly baggy and hit just below her navel. In most images, she was seen keeping it casual, putting both hands in her pockets.

The beauty wore her short, dark locks down and slightly waved and accessorized the look with a few necklaces as well as a big pair of sunglasses on her face. She also wore a small black purse strung across her shoulder for her day in the city. The model was spotted with one male pal and one female pal who also looked like they could be fellow models. The male friend was rocking a grey tank top and a pair of black pants and Gerber’s female friend sported a pair of baggy, white pants, and a silky black tank top.

As fans of Kaia know, she is one of the top models in the industry and she oftentimes walks runways with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid. The brunette beauty recently sat down for an interview with The Guardian where she talked about a number of topics including fashions shows and which one was the “scariest show” that she’s ever walked in.

“Not necessarily the scariest, but probably the most nervous I’ve been was the Versace Tribute show because it was such a huge moment. I also knew the secret that they were going to have all the supers come out and had to hold my tongue the whole time.”

The model also shared her go-to outfit, which is surprisingly simple.

“Very casual. Jeans or shorts, with a T-shirt and blazer or leather jacket,” she dished.

It’s safe to say that Gerber has a big career still in front of her.