Amanda Cerny Shows Off Insane Figure In Nude Snap With Beau And Instagram Can’t Handle It

Fitness queen and Playboy vixen Amanda Cerny is living her best life while on a trip with friends in Jamaica, and she just set Instagram on fire with her latest post. Anybody who is familiar with Cerny knows that she’s got an insane bikini body. This latest post showed that off in spades in what many would consider as an NSFW shot.

Cerny, her beau Johannes Bartl, her sister Samantha, and a handful of others are currently embracing the sunshine at the Tryall Club in Jamaica. The trip has been full of bikinis, partying, working out, and lots of laughter. In her latest post, Amanda decided to show off just how wild the trip has gotten as she went nude in a creative shot with Johannes.

The photo Cerny shared via Instagram showed her in a tight embrace with Bartl in the outdoor shower at their Jamaican villa. Both Amanda and Johannes are fully nude and the photograph is shot from the side as they stand with their arms wrapped around one another.

Tan lines where Cerny’s bikini bottoms would usually sit along her hips can be seen and Bartl’s hand is resting on Amanda’s curvy backside. She is standing on her tiptoes, which serves to highlight her athletic, long legs. A bit of sideboob can be seen along with the lines of Cerny’s chiseled abs.

Amanda and Johannes are positioned perfectly to give off sexy vibes while not revealing anything too overtly graphic. Cerny joked about trying on her birthday suit, and her millions of followers were quick to embrace this shot.

Cerny has amassed an insane following of 25 million followers on Instagram. Within about 10 hours of being on her page, this nude shot with Johannes racked in 2.2 million likes. Amanda’s sexy post also received more than 33,000 comments and some of them were just as racy as the photo itself.

YouTube star Logan Paul jokingly asked if there was room for a third in this nude embrace, a comment that prompted more than 700 replies within the comment thread.

Another follower noted that “The internet was not ready for this” with several fire emoji added, while others called the photo epic, awesome, and gorgeous.

One follower joked that they were reporting the photo “for being the most beautiful couple” and another teased “Adam and eve who?”

As the comments piled up, Cerny added a note of her own in response.

“Your comments are beautiful. You’re beautiful! Gosh you guys give me so much love and hope for this world. Xo thank you!”

It looks like the trip to Jamaica is likely designed to celebrate Amanda’s birthday, which is on Wednesday. Cerny turns 28 this month, and plenty of followers are already sharing birthday wishes with her.

Amanda Cerny has come a long way from her Playboy days, building not only a fitness empire but appearing in a number of television and film projects, as well as a Maroon 5 video. She’s behind the streaming service Zeus and based on this latest post, she’s setting Instagram on fire on the regular. Based on this “birthday suit” post of hers, it’s easy to see why she’s become such a powerhouse across social media.