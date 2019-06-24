Ashley Graham Puts Busty Cleavage On Display While Spreading Legs In The Sand

Model Ashley Graham has gained popularity as a swimsuit model after appearing in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. She owes her huge social media following to her sexy curves and messages of body positivity, attracting fans from all over who are drawn to her authenticity and stunning photos.

The 31-year-old took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday to post a black-and-white photo that appeared in Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The photo features the model in her signature look and environment – wearing a swimsuit while hanging out on the beach. The brunette kneels with her legs spread as she poses seductively while drawing a heart in the sand in front of her.

The Instagram sensation is dressed in a dark one-piece suit that flaunts her generous curves and hips while leaving little of her busty chest to the imagination. As the model looks down and poses with her hand above the heart, she slightly twists her upper torso, making sure her viewers get a straightforward shot of her cleavage. The photo is complete with a slight breeze brushing the model’s shoulder-length brown tresses back from her face, and small, cresting waves in the background.

The model reminisces in the photo’s caption, telling her followers that her favorite memories from when she was growing up took place on the beach. She writes that she remembers her mom burying her and her sisters in the sand and then covering them with breadcrumbs for the seagulls to eat, followed by a laughing face emoji. She ends the caption by asking if anyone else’s “crazy family” did the same.

Many of Ashley’s 8.6 million followers enjoyed her cheeky caption and funny story, responding directly to her question or commenting on the photo itself. Among the various compliments the model’s adoring fans left her were the words “beautiful” and “amazing.”

One Instagram user commented on the story, writing “Spit my coffee out laughing at the seagull part!,” while another added, “Just based on that information alone, it’s clear that your mom is awesome!”

Yet another user chimed in with, “Ashley I’m with you! I totally love my beach memories.”

This past weekend, Ashley celebrated her mom’s birthday by posting a series of photos of the two perched on top of a camel’s back, alongside a sweet message that read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my MAMA! You are the truest example of a woman who is confidently living her best life with an infectious smile that fills up a room! Can’t wait to squeeze you!!! ILYSM!”