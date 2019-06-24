Cardi B Spreads Legs, Sends Instagram Eye-Popping Glitter Cleavage

Cardi B’s performances pack a punch from the looks to the lyrics. The rapper’s 2019 BET Awards performance last night put on a full display of the 26-year-old’s musical talents. It likewise sent fans an eye-popping outfit.

On June 23, Cardi updated her Instagram with a post centering around her show-stopping performance. A heartfelt caption appeared to send gratitude to all involved.

“I want to thank @tanishascott and all the dancers. Thank ya for having patience with me my *ss is maaa slow when it comes to choreography. Thanks to the dancers again for all the time ya put in at rehearsal.I want to thank my hubby too @offsetyrn you just got soo much swag in yo dance I wanted you to show. Thank you BET.”

Fans are likely discussing Cardi’s outfit, though. The mother of one’s update showed her propped up by backup dancers in a raunchy and fierce pose. Cardi was sitting high up with her legs spread. Her glittering outfit wasn’t leaving much to the imagination, either. While Cardi’s dance crew came clad in matte greens, the star of the performance had upped the ante in the same color – with glitter. Cardi’s raunchy pose fully showcased her jewel-adorned bra. The stage lingerie was also sending out the New Yorker’s ample cleavage.

Cardi’s outfit for the night was completed with matching bottoms in greens and golds. Long sleeves also followed the leafy-hued theme. The sensational snap showed the star with her arms on either side of her, dyed purple hair, and a fierce facial expression.

Sunday night’s show also came with a public display of affection – Cardi gave her boyfriend, Offset, a lap dance. The Migos rapper was on stage for his Father of 4 “Clout” track when he was joined by Cardi. The “Money Bag” star straddled her man before moving to the stage’s floor as the music changed to her own “Press” single.

Cardi’s BET appearance may be fronting media outlets, but it’s likewise getting noticed on Instagram. Cardi’s update racked up over 1 million likes within 13 hours of going live. Over 7,600 comments were left.

“U did that baby,” one fan wrote.

“And just like that! U killed it! Dope as [sic] choreography Cardi!” was another comment.

The update was also liked by some celebrity faces. Actress Gabrielle Union and Modern Family's Ariel Winter both liked the post. Cardi has 46.1 million Instagram followers.