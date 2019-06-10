‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Sips Coffee In A Sexy Orange Bikini In New Sizzling Instagram Snap

Kate Bock knows the perfect way to start her morning. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off how she spent the early hours of her day with a steamy new Instagram upload that’s turning heads for more than one reason.

The sizzling snap was shared early on Monday, June 10, and captured Kate kicking off the week with a large cup of coffee, though she wasn’t sipping on it in a coffee shop. Instead, the beauty was sitting outside enjoying the view from the Amangiri Resort in Utah, and the scene was nothing short of breathtaking. With the cloudless blue sky and the sun hitting the mountains to give them an orange glow, the 26-year-old put on her own stunning display in a skimpy orange bikini that left little to the imagination.

Perched on her knees, the blonde bombshell peered over her shoulder at the camera while the sexy two-piece set from the brand Beach Riot flaunted every inch of her dangerous curves. The model spilled out of the tiny, tight bandeau top that hardly contained her cleavage, while its matching bottoms exposed even more of her bronzed skin. Kate’s curvy booty was left completely in eyesight thanks to the cheeky cut of the piece, while its high rise design accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection.

Like many people, Kate appeared to have grabbed her coffee first thing before heading outside to enjoy the sunrise, as it looked like she was still sporting her bed head. Her blonde locks were worn in messy waves that fell in every direction around her face, which was makeup free to let her striking features shine.

Fans of the seven-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went absolutely wild for her gorgeous early-morning look. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 7,000 likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her on her jaw-dropping display.

“Always stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so incredibly beautiful.”

Kate has been taking in the beauty of the Southwest since last week, and has been finding time amid her exploring to share some snaps of the gorgeous views. Over the weekend, the model took to her Instagram again to share a duo of photos from her adventure in Antelope Canyon. Surrounded by red sand and rocks, the stunner also showed off her incredible body in tight, silver bike shorts and a skimpy crop top that sent her fans into a frenzy.