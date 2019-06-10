Brooke Burke, 47, Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In A Skimpy Two-Piece

Brooke's showing off her amazing body in a two-piece at the beach.

Brooke Burke is showing off her insane toned bikini body at 47-years-old. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant turned co-host was proudly showing off some skin during a sunny day in Malibu on June 9 as she flashed the skin in a pretty skimpy black and white bikini while walking along the sand.

The Daily Mail shared new paparazzi snaps of the stunning mom of four and fitness fanatic revealing her bikini body at the coast. The star flashed her toned abs in a plunging black halter neck bikini top with white accents which she paired with a pretty skimpy pair of white bikini bottoms.

Brooke had her long brunette hair tied up into a messy bun on the top of her head as she flashed a big smile for awaiting paparazzi while walking barefoot along the sand.

The new snaps also showed the TV personality grabbing her surfboard and hitting the waves in her revealing two-piece look.

Later in the day, Burke took to Instagram to wish her more than 373,000 followers on the social media site a very happy Sunday. The star smiled from ear to ear in the photo she posted of herself snuggled up in an oversized red knit sweater while tagging her location as Malibu, California.

Brooke Burke, 47, shows off her bikini body as she hits the beach in Malibu https://t.co/PQ1curfTVu — CelebrityShout (@CelebrityShout) June 10, 2019

“Happy Sunday,” she wrote, with several emojis including a red heart, lips, and stars. “Hope your day is filled with [LOVE]‼️”

Brooke’s not exactly a stranger when it comes to a bikini upload on social media, though.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, she posted a very steamy video to her Instagram account showing herself striking some very sultry poses in a black bikini.

The former Wild On! star arched her back and flipped her hair in the uber-sexy clip as she played around in the water.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that Burke took things one step further for a sizzling fitness shoot when she completely ditched her bottoms and posed in nothing but a very revealing neon pink crop top with matching leg warmers for an extremely revealing photo shoot.

Brooke has been very open about all the serious hard work and dedication that’s gone into her toned figure in the past and even has her own fitness app to encourage others to live a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Loading...

“Pay for that class, buy that DVD, commit with a girlfriend. As working women and moms, we make it to all our meetings, get our kids to every appointment. But you have to make yourself a priority,” she previously told Health of how she makes sure she gets her workouts in.

“Just commit. Write it down. Make a plan. I try to do my workouts early in the day, after I drop my kids off at school, so they’re just done,” Burke then continued.