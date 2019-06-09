Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Eye-Popping Neon Bikini, Actually Uses ‘Side Boob’ Hashtag

Farrah Abraham appears to have been enjoying the pool life. The Teen Mom OG star’s June 9 Instagram update came straight from the water, and it had the clothing to match.

Soaking up the sun in Dubai, Farrah was snapped wearing a tiny neon bikini in green-yellows. The super-skimpy swimwear flaunted this mother’s eye-popping curves – enough for Farrah to mention some of them in her hashtags. With her cleavage on full show and her side boob appearing to take center stage, Farrah referenced the profile bust view with words. She also mentioned the time of year, being poolside, and the fact that she was in the party mood.

While the first photo showed the 28-year-old close up, the second sent out more of Farrah’s physique. This snap saw the mother of one photographed from the thigh up. It took in background loungers and the Middle East’s palms. Looking into the distance here with a knowing smile, Farrah wasn’t looking at the camera, although she did offer a direct gaze in the third and final snap.

Today’s post is a paid partnership with Pretty Little Thing. The affordable clothing brand has been collaborating with the star of late – a high-profile snap of Farrah fully topless in the brand’s sweatpants went viral last month.

While Farrah’s May 30 Pretty Little Thing update (seen below) received mixed reviews, the backlash doesn’t appear to have deterred the label. Clearly, partnering up with a famous face has its benefits. It’s also a pattern that’s become commonplace on Instagram. Fellow Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout promotes Teami Blends. The controversial slimming product has also been promoted by high-profile stars including Cardi B and Kylie Jenner.

Farrah may not have been cherry-picked by Teami Blends, but she does seem to have proven appealing for Pretty Little Thing. Today’s bikini was a stylish look, although fans have been raising eyebrows over in the comments section.

“You look 50,” one fan wrote.

Farrah’s makeup does seem a touch heavy-handed today. Heavy highlighter and bronzer are bringing out the star’s attractive features, but the finish feels a little overdone. Then again, glam is how this celebrity rolls.

Not all comments, however, were critical.

“You are killing it always babe!” one fan wrote.

Farrah has 2.2 million Instagram followers. Her Teen Mom OG career has come to an end, although her name remains a headline-maker. Everything from Farrah’s controversial sex tapes to her parenting seems to have social media talking. Farrah is a single mother to her 10-year-old daughter Sofia.