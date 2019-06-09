Aussie Model Elyse Knowles Goes Topless In New Monochromatic Snap

Australian model Elyse Knowles, who shot to fame after winning the Australian reality TV program The Block, recently took to her Instagram and stunned everyone with her usual style and sexuality.

In the newest share, the model was featured wearing nothing at all except for a pair of shorts. She could be seen drying her freshly-washed hair with the help of a towel while she posed next to a sink. Elyse bent down while striking a side pose and in the process, she flashed major sideboob — a move that sent temperatures instantly soaring.

The 26-year-old model accessorized with stud earrings and despite being monochromatic in nature, she could be seen wearing a full face of makeup. In the caption, she informed her fans that it’s her “morning ritual” to take a shower or bath while she also tagged her photographer, stylist and her makeup artist in the post.

Within two hours of having been posted, the picture accrued close to 10,000 likes and several comments which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website. Commenting on the photo, one of her fans said that Elyse has a perfect body, while another one called her a “goddess of beauty.”

While most of the comments were positive in nature, one of her female followers wrote that Elyse shouldn’t go for nude pictures because she doesn’t need to. The comment garnered 14 likes from people who held a similar opinion, while one fan came to support the model and wrote that “Elyse can do whatever the hell she wants.”

This wasn’t the first time that Elyse posted a skin-baring snap on Instagram. Last week, she titillated her fans with a very sexy picture wherein she was featured wearing a wet, transparent playsuit which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers as she flaunted her perky breasts. Her nipples were also visible through the see-through fabric of her ensemble but she censored her picture with a photo-editing tool so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

According to an article by WHO Magazine, although Elyse is now an established model, she talked about having bigger dreams, like landing a coveted spot in Sports Illustrated and walking for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

“[Victoria’s Secret is] still a dream,” she said. “Yes! A pretty hard dream to put on myself, but if you don’t think positively about it, then you won’t find a way to get there, so it’s just working out your path and working out the timing in your life when it’s right.”