Jordyn Woods Flaunts Deep Cleavage, Looks Dead Into The Camera In Barely-There Blacks

Jordyn Woods knows how to work the camera. The 21-year-old model is proving a budding entrepreneur with her SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line – the collection’s latest range dropped last month. Jordyn has been working hard to promote her sports-centric merchandise, and recent snaps are reflecting it.

On June 1, Jordyn took to SECNDNUTRE’s Instagram account for an update. A pared-down picture showed the model sitting on a window ledge in a daylight-filled setting. Her outfit was upping the ante, though. Clad in all-blacks from her range, the model was stylishly outfitted in a tiny sports bra, super-tight shorts, and a loose jacket. While the shorts flaunted Woods’ toned and muscular legs, her top was showcasing a little more femininity as Jordyn’s cleavage was on show. The look was finished with black sneakers, hoop earrings, and a low-frills ponytail.

Something about Jordyn’s gaze was nailing the shot. Looking right into the camera, Jordyn seemed to have a neutral facial expression that channeled a certain level of determination. The expression seems apt. With her February cheating scandal still making headlines, Jordyn is having to work extra hard to prove her worth as the level-headed businesswoman she is.

Given that Woods has a clothing and lash line to her name, the time to take this girl seriously has come.

Fans seemed to be loving the snap. Many sent out heart-eye emoji.

“Look good, congrats again,” one fan wrote.

Activity on SECNDNTURE’s Instagram may be relatively low, but there’s plenty of buzz on Woods’ personal account. The model is currently in London, U.K. Her snaps are reflecting someone living their best life. Fans have seen Woods enjoy the city’s Portobello Market and take to evening eateries. She also appears to have gone shopping for sneakers.

Once little more than Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn seems to have come into her own this year. Woods’ scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may now see her somewhat alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the negative press doesn’t seem to have lasted. Jordyn is now largely perceived to be wholesome. If anything, the Kardashians have been painting Tristan in a negative light.

Khloe has tweeted that Jordyn is “not to be blamed,” per People. Likewise that her split from her boyfriend and baby daddy “was Tristan’s fault.”

Jordyn continues to be followed on Instagram by Kylie. She is also followed by a plethora of high-profile faces, including Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens. Jordyn has 9.9 million Instagram followers.