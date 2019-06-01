Arianny Celeste Exposes Her Booty In Tiny Shorts On Instagram

Arianny Celeste shared new photos from Paradise, Nevada, and it looks like she’s having a great time so far. One of the photos, in particular, seems to have attracted her fans’ attention. It showed her wearing a cute plaid white and black top, along with a pair of very small shorts. Arianny stood on a rooftop of a building with cement and black metal railings, and stood with her side facing the camera. The UFC ring girl leaned forward to accentuate her curves and placed her right hand on her face. She closed her eyes and puckered her lips for a flirty photo, made even more noticeable thanks to her bright red lipstick.

Another photo showed off her outfit from a different angle. In the shot, Arianny was photographed from a low vantage point, giving her fans a closer look at her outfit. The top was a tank top, with ruffle accents on the bottom. It was also slightly cropped, leaving her midriff bare. The shorts, on the other hand, had silver stud accents in the front. Celeste wore her hair half up, half down, and curled the portion that she wore down. This time, she revealed that she was at the Rock & Brews. She closed her eyes for this photo too and placed her right hand on her temple. Her metallic gold eyeshadow was prominent, along with her earrings and bracelet.

And that’s not to mention a group photo that Arianny shared two days ago, which has been liked by over 52,000 Instagram fans so far. Arianny and two girlfriends all sported the same swimsuit, which was a bandeau-style bikini top with netting and tassel accents. They sported a matching pair of bottoms with netting-like designs on the sides, along with matching yellow earrings.

In addition, her fans may be interested to know that she did an interview with Iron Man Magazine a while back, where she shared some personal details.

“I was born and raised in Las Vegas. I went to Eldorado High School and UNLV. I’ve been living in Los Angeles for the last seven years. I’m mixed Spanish, Mexican, Apache Indian and Filipino.”

“I started modeling when I was 16 years old, but I didn’t work much because I lived in Las Vegas. In Vegas, most jobs required girls to be over 21. Also I was rather shy. When I turned 21, I entered in the 2006 Octagon Girl contest,” she said, as she described her entry into the UFC.