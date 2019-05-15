Lupita Nyong’o And Janelle Monáe Are Possibly Dating, And The Internet Is Exploding

The internet is ablaze with the rumor that Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and actress-singer superstar Janelle Monáe are possibly dating, per Lainey Gossip. The whispers started gaining steam after the Met Gala earlier this May, at which the two celebrities were seen getting very cozy.

Nyong’o first appeared on Hollywood’s radar when she wowed audiences with her performance in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, for which she won an academy award for best-supporting actress. She had previously starred in a television show in her native Kenya called Shuga and is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. Since her Oscar, Lupita has starred in mega-hits like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Black Panther. She was also named People’s most beautiful person in 2014.

Janelle Monáe is an accomplished singer, actress, and rapper. One of her breakouts was as a featured artist on Fun’s chart-topping single “We Are Young.” Her most recent album, Dirty Computer, was released in 2018 to wide critical acclaim and brought Monáe’s Grammy tally up to eight. She has also proved her acting chops with roles in highly acclaimed films such as Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

Janelle has also made waves by coming out as pansexual to Rolling Stone in 2018.

“Let the rumors be true. Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be [free].”

After this declaration, Janelle was linked to Thor actress Tessa Thompson. Lupita reportedly dated Somali singer K’Naan from 2013-2014 and was linked to Jared Leto, Michael Fassbender, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Rumors about Lupita and Janelle first started with former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth posted a clip of the pair grinding and caressing each others’ faces on Instagram stories, as captured by Lainey Gossip.

Writer Muna Mire then added fuel to the fire, posting a picture of the two women cuddling together on Twitter. Her caption, which poked fun of their coziness by pretending that fellow Black Panther actress Danai Gurira realized she was at a “gay function,” only added to the furor.

why Danai looking like when u at the gay function n ur homie starts hooking up w someone then ur like oh okay time to dip the vibe hath shifted pic.twitter.com/UJ73eP05rL — muna (@Muna_Mire) May 9, 2019

Finally, Lupita seemed to be aware of the gossip, as she cheekily posted a photo with Janelle on her Instagram.

Twitter has expectedly exploded with the possibility of the pairing.

“I’ve never seen anything excite and unify queers quite like this news. I’m fairly sure that Janelle and Lupita are now the benevolent and eternal Queens of All Queers. I, for one, excitedly pledge my fealty,” wrote feminist writer Mari Brighe.

“Janelle Monae and Lupita N’Yongo [sic]!?!? I… STAN!!!!” gushed drag queen Monét X Change.

Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monáe at the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ premiere. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Though the relationship remains unconfirmed, fans are hoping that the couple will debut their rumored pairing soon.