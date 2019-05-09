Ana Cheri Shows Off Toned Booty In Lingerie Inspired Evening Dress At Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Launch

Ana Cheri proved that the barely-there attire that her fans are used to seeing her in isn’t just for Instagram. The Playboy model and fitness influencer donned a black lingerie-inspired evening dress to the launch of rapper Cardi B’s new collection for Fashion Nova. The daring outfit consisted of a lacy bra and thong panty set with a garter detail under a sparkly, sheer, floor-length cover-up. She paired the look with thigh-high boots, stockings and long, dangly earrings.

The post currently has over 150,000 likes on Instagram with over 1,200 comments filled with praise for Ana’s sexy display.

“You looked so beautiful last night boo,” wrote fellow Instagram model, Jessica Cribbon.

“The fit. The face. The bawdy. GIVING IT ALLLLLLLL,” wrote another fan.

Based on the caption, it looks like the outfit was designed by Fashion Nova. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ana has posted a photo wearing lingerie from the brand on Instagram before and it appears that this post was sponsored by the company.

“Sunday Mornings in @fashionnova,” she wrote in the caption. “Whatever you do today I hope it’s fun and with people you care about!!”

That seductive post currently has over 280,000 likes on Instagram with over 1,000 comments as well.

The Cardi B x Fashion Nova collection launch took place at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8. The Bodak yellow rapper performed at the event but even her costume — a lime green turtleneck bodysuit with chaps- – was less revealing that Ana Cheri’s outfit.

Cardi has said that she wanted this new collection to have clothing for a wide variety of occasions and settings.

“Women can wear these to work,” she said. “This year is workplace, clubbing, brunch, streets, concerts—that’s what I felt,” she said in an interview with W Magazine.

She also made sure that the line would appeal to women who are slim, plus-sized and all the variations in between.

“I have fans that come in all sizes. I felt like it wouldn’t be fair. I took into consideration that there are things that certain people and certain sizes can’t put on, so I made sure that everything is pleasing for every woman’s body—but still sexy,” she added.

It looks like consumers appreciate the designs in the Bronx rapper’s new fashion collection. Page Six reports that it’s almost sold out which prompted fans to complain about the situation on Twitter. As of writing, several of the items on the collection’s webpage have a “Notify Me When Available” instead of an “Add To Bag” button, indicating that they’re out of stock.