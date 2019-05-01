‘Game Of Thrones’: Watch As Samwell Tarly Reads An Intimate Scene Between Jon Snow And Ygritte

John Bradley reads the famous scene between Jon Snow and Ygritte as she realizes that he might actually know something.

Over the last few episodes of Game of Thrones, there has been more violence and less nudity, which in a series such as this, it is quite a surprise. However, John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, has stepped up to the plate and offered to read an intimate scene from the book series on which Game of Thrones is based in order to make up for the lack of bare flesh.

So far, in Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones, there have been only a few short sex scenes between characters. And, considering this is the TV series that helped to create the term “sexposition,” this is a considerable surprise. However, there have been dead armies to worry about and, now, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her Golden Company at King’s Landing. Therefore, the show can be excused for having to cram more action into its final season than nudity.

John Bradley, however, has fixed this for fans. While it doesn’t involve the visual of bare flesh, Bradley has read out a particularly graphic sex scene involving fan favorites, Jon Snow and the wildling Ygritte for Esquire.

It is a scene that is already reproduced in the TV series but Bradley has decided to read the scene from the book series, written by George R. R. Martin. This means that fans can now compare the two and discover the differences. Namely, whether Ygritte really did utter that famous line about Jon knowing nothing and whether “that” kiss was involved.

According to Esquire, the video was filmed prior to the Season 8 screening for Game of Thrones. The scene comes from the A Song of Ice and Fire book, A Storm of Swords, which is the third book in the series.

As Esquire points out, Bradley and Harington, who play members of the Night’s Watch, had not acted prior to their roles on Game of Thrones. This was something that cemented their friendship on set.

“Over the course of that first season, Kit and I really bonded over that, because we were able to work out that the other one was just as inexperienced as they were. I think that kinda set the tone for the rest of our friendship.”

Bradley can be seen below, reading the graphic scene involving Jon and Ygritte. However, please be advised, due to the nature of the scene, it should be considered not safe for work (NSFW).

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET.