Instagram Model Karin Irby Flaunts Her Famously Curvy Backside In Thong Bikini

Karin Irby has one of the most famous figures on Instagram, and the Australian model is using her latest viral snap to help other women achieve the same curvy look.
The model took to Instagram on Friday to show off her curvy backside in a revealing thong bikini, while also posting an inspiring message to followers promoting body positivity. Irby wrote a message promoting the Moana bikini line, an Australian lifestyle brand that aims to be inclusive in its products.
“Representing far more than any single product category, standing for a carefree, fun and active lifestyle, Moana Bikini allows girls to feel comfortable, confident and carefree in their own skin,” the site noted.
Irby’s post promoted the Moana Army campaign, and her picture featured women of all sizes showing off their swimwear.
“It’s amazing to be able to make connections with other like minded, positive girls in #real life as well as online!” Irby wrote.
Karin Irby has attracted more than 1 million followers thanks in large part to her curvier physique and her message of acceptance for women of all sizes. The Australian beauty is also co-founder of Beach Body Burn, a program that helps women find the right fitness for them.
For Irby, that meant doing away with a diet focused on limiting calories and taking an approach that was healthier for her body.
“At her trainer (Simon’s) recommendation, Karina more than doubled what she would usually eat and started resistance training. Her energy went through the roof! And her physical transformation followed. Karina is proof that you can change your entire shape with dedication and the right assistance!,” the company’s website noted.
MEET UP THIS MONTH! Holy moly our #MOANAARMY Campaign is only weeks away! It’s amazing to be able to make connections with other like minded, positive girls in #real life as well as online! Every day I’m beyond belief that MOANA brings people together from all around the world in such a positive and motivating manner. Who’s interested in being in our next Campaign? Comment below if you’ll be on the Gold Coast Australia between April 28th-29th! @MOANA_BIKINI ⚡️
The approach made a huge difference for Karin Irby and helped her gain the famous physique she has today. The site noted that by using the diet and fitness program, she added a full 7.5 centimeters to her hips (or her booty, as the website notes) and 4.1 centimeters to her chest.
The changes have helped Irby stand out in a crowded landscape of Instagram models and earned her a very dedicated following. Her pictures tend to attract thousands of likes and many compliments from fans who are happy to see a model who might look more like them. Irby also interacts with her followers often, leaving her own supportive comments.
People are so obsessed with calling me out on getting surgeries done to my body that they can’t notice the only thing I’ve ever changed about appearance is my smile! Big shout out to @drangelolazaris and his team for helping my teeth show themselves! Oh and patting my head because I’m a big baby at the dentist???? I grew up having so many issues with my teeth. They were small, thin, weak, and had bad enamel causing them to literally crumble in my mouth. Ew. No. I probably would have had no teeth by the time I was 30???? So I did something about it and DING! I had two wisdom teeth removed, then had Invisalign for 18 months and then, FINALLY had 12 porcelain veneers put in on my top teeth because… well… I needed it badly. So if anyone is looking for a great dentist I highly recommend checking out @drangelolazaris ???? This is NOT an ad. This is me being honest and genuine with my peeps. If I had good experiences I’m always going to share them❤️
What kind of people do you follow? Are they setting false expectations for you and your mental health? Recently I’ve been instantly unfollowing anyone who pops up in my feed who is heavily edited. I’m all for a little colour correction but skin smoothing yourself to look like a porcelain doll isn’t ideal. Where did these people’s knees and facial expressions go? So I want this big, dimply booty pic to represent a real women’s body who IS confident without skin smoothing???? Be part of the change and be yourself online beautiful unicorns ????????❤️
Those who want to see more revealing pictures from Karin Irby or see some of her inspirational messages can find it all on her Instagram page.