‘The View’ Hosts Twin-tastic Baby Shower For Abby Huntsman

The View hosted a twin-tastic baby shower for one of their own, Abby Huntsman, who is expecting twins with her husband Jeffrey Livingston. The couple is already parents to one daughter, Isabel, born in 2017.

The baby shower, which was a surprise for Huntsman, hosted an audience filled with pregnant women in a show of solidarity for the former Fox News host.

The View went all in for the baby-themed show. Although the series still spoke of today’s Hot Topics, the conversation was more cordial and less confrontational than shows of the past week, where Meghan McCain and Joy Behar verbally sparred over socialism, and Huntsman and Sunny Hostin debated over key issues regarding Joe Biden.

Chelsea Clinton, who is pregnant with her third child, was a guest on the show. She spoke her opinion on today’s political hot topics as well as promoting her new book Don’t Let Them Disappear, which helps kids understand how climate change affects their favorite animals.

Huntsman was stunned as she made her way onto the show’s set, which was festively decorated with balloons and photos of Huntsman and her family. The View team even set up a fake morning meeting where Huntsman met with the show’s producers and co-hosts Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin to discuss a “fake” set of topics for the show.

“We know that every one of you has had sex at least once,” quipped Behar to the audience of pregnant women. “In case you haven’t noticed out there, Abby is pregnant with twins. And today, we’re throwing you a baby shower.”

In an interview with People Magazine, Huntsman spoke of her long friendship with View panelist Meghan McCain and the bond of friendship and sisterhood the two have shared since their days working together at Fox News.

“Meghan is one of my best friends, so she was one of the first people I called after I left the doctor, and I was really just overwhelmed,” Huntsman said. “She was so thrilled because her grandma’s a twin, it runs in her family, so she has sent me books about twins. She’s like, ‘My mom always wanted me to have twins,’ so she’s really helped me mentally get through it.”

Huntsman said she knew from the start that this pregnancy was different from her first. Morning sickness started sooner than usual, and she was worried that there might be something wrong until her doctor told her the surprising news.

The View panelist will be having both a girl and a boy. Upon delivering her babies, she will be a proud parent of three children under the age of 2-years-old.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.