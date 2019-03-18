Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Strip Down For Some Fun In The Sun

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spent their St. Patrick’s Day having some fun in the sun with one another in their bathing suits.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stripped down on Sunday to jump in the water as they hit the beach to enjoy the nice weather. Justin was wearing a pair of gray shorts with royal blue trim, while Hailey sported a skimpy pink bikini with a bralette top.

Justin’s tattoos were on full display, and Hailey flaunted her famous model curves, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs. Baldwin had her blonde hair pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and sported a pair of large hoop earrings for the beach day.

The pair were photographed frolicking on the sand and in the water together during a trip to Laguna Beach. They also brought their puppy with them. The outlet did point out that neither of them were wearing green, and could have easily been pinched by a number of other beach goers per St. Patrick’s Day lore.

The couple looked happy to be having a fun, relaxing day together, and fans believe that to be a good sign after it was reported that Bieber has been struggling with depression recently.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Justin Bieber has been struggling with mental health issues in recent months, and Hailey Baldwin has been right there by his side as he tries to pull himself out from his depression.

“Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit. It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon,” an insider told People Magazine.

Although Justin hasn’t released any new music or gone on tour recently, sources claim that he is still struggling with his fame. After becoming a teen idol at an early age, and then going through the ups and downs of being a celebrity, it seems he’s still just learning to cope with it all.

“He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him,” the source added.

