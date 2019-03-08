Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Puts Her Booty On Display In White Thong On Instagram

After spending a few days shooting in a sun-filled location, which she diligently documented through her Instagram, Kelly Gale is back in her native Sweden, though the Nordic country’s weather hasn’t prevented her from flaunting her flawless body.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a white thong that puts her booty on full display for the camera. In the photo in question, the 23-year-old model is posing on a balcony while donning the thong and a blue T-shirt. She is looking out at the view with her back to the camera, which puts her derriere at the center of the photo.

Gale, who is from Sweden and of Indian and Australian descent, is leaning against the rail on her tiptoes in a pose that accentuates her perky backside and impossibly long legs. The model has one hand up to her mouth, in a pose that suggests contemplation. She is wearing her raven tresses down in loose, natural waves that fall onto over her shoulders and onto her back.

In the background, the night sky is visible above a large white building and flags. According to the geotag in Gale’s post, the model is observing the street life of Stockholm from a room of the Nobis Hotel in the photo.

The post, which Gale shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, was a hit among her fans, considering it garnered more than 23,000 likes and more than 170 comments in just a few hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her incredible body, particularly her legs, and engage with her insomnia-filled caption.

“Wow legs for days,” one user wrote, paired with a fire emoji.

“Your legs… Omg,” another one echoed the sentiment.

As The Daily Mail recently noted, Gale keeps her physique by engaging in a lot of hard work. According to the report, the model previously admitted that that she works out six times a week and walks up to 30 k.m. every day, adding that her routine doesn’t change much ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“To be honest my exercise regimen doesn’t change that much leading up to the show,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.“Meaning I work out six days per week all year round and usually workout two hours per day, and on top of that I like power walking 15-30km each day.’