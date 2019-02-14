Iggy Azalea Strips Down To Her Lingerie In Raunchy New Instagram Video

Iggy Azalea is back to her social media antics, and her fans are all going wild for it.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to share a super racy video of herself flaunting her busty assets while donning some sexy black lace lingerie. In the clip, Iggy put her natural modelling skills to work by striking a few sexy poses as she rocked a skimpy black bra, which put her ample cleavage on full display. She also wore a chic see-through robe with feathery details and showed off her new wavy hairstyle while channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe.

The Australian beauty’s new, platinum blonde and shortened hairstyle is reminiscent of the 1950s Hollywood actresses, and she looked amazing with her perfect cat-eye makeup and light pink lipstick. Iggy also donned long pink nails, and she alternated between gazing seductively at the camera and putting on a shy smile for her 12.8 million Instagram followers.

“Damn girl! Stunning,” one online user wrote in the comment section, while another one said, “Your Amazing!! I love you.” One even had a special, yet not unusual, request: “Please be my valentine.” Her new post had over 143,000 views and nearly 1,200 comments in just one hour.

After spending some time away from the spotlight, the now-Atlanta-based artist debuted her new look on social media on Tuesday, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Iggy was her usual sensual self, but this time she opted for a vintage vibe with a tiny white crop top and a high-waist denim skirt, paired with a matching denim jacket. The short skirt and button-up top accentuated her world-famous curvy figure, putting her busty assets and hourglass physique on full display. Iggy completed the look with some cool shades, and she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly pouted as she leaned against a white door.

The 28-year-old, who’s largely stayed away from social media drama ever since moving to a new city, recently announced that she was looking for extras for an upcoming music video. The singer asked fans who would like to be a part of the cast for the new music video to apply for the gig.

“I am looking for 20 people who can serve me any of the following looks to volunteer yourself as an extra in my next music video… School girls, mean girls in mourning, book worms, boys who can strut, masculine jocks, cheerleaders, crocodile tears, southern charm Derby Day realness.”

Iggy hasn’t released a full-length LP since her 2014 sophomore record, Reclassified, which has left fans begging for new music lately.