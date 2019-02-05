Kendall Jenner Bares It All In New ‘Vogue Italia’ Photo Shoot

The model showed off her long legs and toned physique in a series of glamorous shots.

Kendall Jenner showed off her modeling skills in her latest Instagram post, sharing a series of sultry shots from her latest appearance in Vogue Italia. The reality star and model left little to the imagination throughout the series, showing off her lean figure in a variety of different and dramatic outfits.

The first image of Jenner is a stark black-and-white photo featuring the model running down a flight of stairs dressed as a bride. Jenner wears a long veil and thigh-length wedding gown, and carries a bouquet as she flees down the stone steps. The model wears a long, blonde wig with bangs, as well as a pair of thigh-high white stockings and white high-heeled shoes that show off her long, slender legs to full effect.

In the next image, Jenner is once again proving that blondes have more fun, wearing the same wig as she smokes a cigarette. For this shot, the model has on a furry, bright pink jacket over a blue shirt, and accessorized with a seriously chunky pair of green earrings.

Jenner ditches the blonde in the next image, preferring to try a ravishing red instead. In this image, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians wears a bright yellow wraparound top that clings to her trim figure and flashes a hint of her toned abs. Jenner finished off the look with a combination of black and brightly colored lingerie as she tangled with a retro phone cord.

The other images in the set emphasize the glamorous high-concept fashion of the shoot, and once again prove why Jenner is one of the top models in the world. Her legions of loyal fans have expressed their approval of the shots, giving her more than 426,000 likes in less than 40 minutes.

The model may be riding high on her current successful appearance in Vogue Italia, which has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced, but she’s had to contend with some unexpected issues in recent months as well. Jenner was among the models and influencers involved in the disastrous Fyre Festival incident, which saw people scammed out of millions of dollars for a music festival that never actually took place.

Although Jenner did not end up attending Fyre Festival (none of the promised acts and celebrities showed up to the event), she was featured in a video promoting the event and was reportedly paid $250,000 for an Instagram post plugging the doomed festival. According to ABC News, Jenner, along with fellow models Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk, have been subpoenaed as part of the ongoing investigation.