Top 10 Sexiest Pics Of Christie Brinkley To Celebrate Her 65th Birthday

Even if you can’t actively think of a particular film or TV appearance, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Christie Brinkley on the big (or small) screen at some point.

The American model and actress has been in the industry since the late ’70s, where she rose to fame by appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue three times in a row. In the past, Brinkley has appeared on Parks and Recreation, Mad About You, and in two National Lampoon films.

It’s hard to believe, but Christie Brinkley turns 65-years-old today. To commemorate the model’s birthday, we’ve compiled 10 of her sexiest Instagram shares for your perusal.

1. Her Return To ‘Sports Illustrated’

In 2017, Brinkley made a return to Sports Illustrated, modeling for their world-famous swimsuit edition. In this particular photo, Christie can be seen rocking a tight black bikini, with the lower half held together by the thinnest of material.

2. Her Lips Are Sealed

Aside from her modeling and acting career, Christie Brinkley has capitalized on her good looks and toned physique through various business ventures. To commemorate National Lipstick Day — as well as to promote her own lipstick products — the blonde bombshell shared this sultry photo back in 2017.

3. Sex Sells, And Everyone’s Buying

Brinkley has also done endorsement deals for a variety of products, including Biosil, a natural supplement that claims to nourish skin, hair, and nails. In an advertisement for the product, Christie flaunted her toned boy with a red bikini and wrap.

4. Her Little Black Bikini

It’s not uncommon for Brinkley to share pictures from Sports Illustrated photoshoots on her Instagram, and this photo is no exception. This throwback photo is from the model’s spread in the 2017 swimsuit issue.

5. European Vacation

Sure, this photo doesn’t have anything to do with the film of a similar name, but that doesn’t make it any less appealing. This particular pic was part of a Social Life Magazine article that Christie appeared in, where she revealed what she would like to do should she get the chance to visit Europe.

6. Like Mother, Like Daughter

It’s true what they say about good genes. In this Sports Illustrated snapshot, Brinkley is seen posing with her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, who also modeled for the 2017 swimsuit edition. Alexa Ray was born in 1985, and her father is none other than legendary singer Billy Joel.

7. Hats Off To You!

Appearing once again in Social Life Magazine, Brinkley is rocking this tight and curvy dress, which shows off her backside and taut stomach.

8. Walking On Water

In another Sports Illustrated photo, Christie Brinkley can be seen flanked by her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, who both modeled in the same issue.

9. Getting In Touch With Nature

In this particular Instagram share, Brinkley is having fun with puns and covers up her entire body with nothing more than an oversized palm tree leaf.

1o. An Ode To Marilyn Monroe

In an homage to one of her favorite models, Brinkley styled herself after the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

The entire staff at the Inquisitr wishes Christie Brinkley a happy birthday.