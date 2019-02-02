Top 10 Sexiest Pics Of Christie Brinkley To Celebrate Her 65th Birthday

Even if you can’t actively think of a particular film or TV appearance, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Christie Brinkley on the big (or small) screen at some point.
The American model and actress has been in the industry since the late ’70s, where she rose to fame by appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue three times in a row. In the past, Brinkley has appeared on Parks and Recreation, Mad About You, and in two National Lampoon films.
It’s hard to believe, but Christie Brinkley turns 65-years-old today. To commemorate the model’s birthday, we’ve compiled 10 of her sexiest Instagram shares for your perusal.
1. Her Return To ‘Sports Illustrated’
In 2017, Brinkley made a return to Sports Illustrated, modeling for their world-famous swimsuit edition. In this particular photo, Christie can be seen rocking a tight black bikini, with the lower half held together by the thinnest of material.
2. Her Lips Are Sealed
Aside from her modeling and acting career, Christie Brinkley has capitalized on her good looks and toned physique through various business ventures. To commemorate National Lipstick Day — as well as to promote her own lipstick products — the blonde bombshell shared this sultry photo back in 2017.
3. Sex Sells, And Everyone’s Buying
I'm literally biting my nails as I wait to hear news about Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos where we shot this photo.. and It literally reminded me thatI wanted to put this ad up! As some of you already know I wrote a beauty book #timelessbeauty that came not that long ago and I included in it many of my favorite products like Biosil . It was brought to Biosil attention and now we're working together on exciting projects like this, that give you noticibly better hair skin and nails! Because our lives can all get stressful at times, we all need to take extra great care of health ! Here's to yours! ✌????+❤️ #biosil @biosil_usa life can be a #nailbiter #nailsskinhair #hairhralth #skinhealth #turksandcaicos #parrotcay #health #wellness #beautyinandout #nutritionandskincare ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Brinkley has also done endorsement deals for a variety of products, including Biosil, a natural supplement that claims to nourish skin, hair, and nails. In an advertisement for the product, Christie flaunted her toned boy with a red bikini and wrap.
4. Her Little Black Bikini
Golden Oldie for #throwbackthursday To last years @si_swimsuit when I posed at 63 #ageisjustanumber but thank you @totalgymdirect for keeping me from rusting and @si_swimsuit for including me #happymemories ???? This shot from today’s article on “How Supermodel Christie Brinkley Learned to Stop Obsessing Over Her 'Jiggly' ????Legs on www.si.com
It’s not uncommon for Brinkley to share pictures from Sports Illustrated photoshoots on her Instagram, and this photo is no exception. This throwback photo is from the model’s spread in the 2017 swimsuit issue.
5. European Vacation
'I want to drive across America and sail around Greece and Sicily. I want to see the Aurora Borealis and the icebergs before they disappear. I want to speak fluent Italian and learn to dance hip hop,' …Excerpt from my article in @sociallifemagazine What's on YOUR Bucket List?
Sure, this photo doesn’t have anything to do with the film of a similar name, but that doesn’t make it any less appealing. This particular pic was part of a Social Life Magazine article that Christie appeared in, where she revealed what she would like to do should she get the chance to visit Europe.
6. Like Mother, Like Daughter
It’s true what they say about good genes. In this Sports Illustrated snapshot, Brinkley is seen posing with her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, who also modeled for the 2017 swimsuit edition. Alexa Ray was born in 1985, and her father is none other than legendary singer Billy Joel.
7. Hats Off To You!
I don't know whether to say ,"Bonjour! " or "Howdy!"..but I do want to say Thank You @sociallifemagazine and tune into @hsn July 24th to see how we got my hair @hair2wear to look like this and my best @brinkleybeauty skincare tips ! Bonsoir Ya'll come on back now you hear! ????
Appearing once again in Social Life Magazine, Brinkley is rocking this tight and curvy dress, which shows off her backside and taut stomach.
8. Walking On Water
About that shot … While we KNOW for certain that ALL MOMS Walk On Water… I needed a little help ( hey jet lag will sink ships! Lol) so the apple box was placed and I would balance and it would sink deeper and deeper and we would start over .. obviously when the box hit that sweet spot our photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel would hit the motor drive and fire away! Sports Illustrated Behing the Scenes.. #bts Interestingly this shot is not in the issue! @si_swimsuit @alexarayjoel @sailorbrinkleycook @mj_day #love ❤❤️❤
In another Sports Illustrated photo, Christie Brinkley can be seen flanked by her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, who both modeled in the same issue.
9. Getting In Touch With Nature
????Leaf All your Worries Behind… You have the whole week end in the PALM of your hand! ????So Live! Laugh! Love! Drink and be Merry because were all so FROND of Friday! I'm such a Coconut with my puns! ????@sociallifemagazine Photographer @GianAndreadiStefano Hair @MitchBarry MakeUp @SandyLinter Styling @ErykaClayton @brinkleybeauty @totalgymdirect
In this particular Instagram share, Brinkley is having fun with puns and covers up her entire body with nothing more than an oversized palm tree leaf.
1o. An Ode To Marilyn Monroe
“Beneath the makeup and behind the smile I am just a girl who wishes for the world.” It was fun being made up to channel one of my favorites, the enchanting Marilyn Monroe for my feature article and photo shoot for @sociallifemagazine ( out this week end) ???????? make up by Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty .com with a couple additions by @sandylinter @brinkleybeauty
In an homage to one of her favorite models, Brinkley styled herself after the legendary Marilyn Monroe.
The entire staff at the Inquisitr wishes Christie Brinkley a happy birthday.