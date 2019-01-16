‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Opens Up About His ‘First Love’ Aly Raisman In New Interview

ABC's leading man admits that he had a bigger heartbreak than viewers saw on 'The Bachelorette.'

Colton Underwood is speaking out about his biggest heartbreak, and he is admitting that it wasn’t when he was rejected by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette. While The Bachelor star’s premiere night package detailed his “devastating” breakup with last season’s Bachelorette, Underwood has now revealed that his biggest gut punch was when his relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman ended in 2017.

Underwood, who dated the Olympic gold medalist for about six months, from 2016 to 2017, told the LadyGang podcast that Raisman was his “first love.” After podcast hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin asked about the former NFL player about his “worst heartbreak,” Colton confirmed that it wasn’t on The Bachelorette, according to People.

“I wouldn’t say it was on the show,” Underwood said of his first heartbreak. “I would say it was my first love.”

Colton Underwood got candid in the new interview when talking about his relationship and painful breakup with Raisman.

“While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself: what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship. It was a big growing, a big step for me. It was really tough.”

Bachelorette fans may recall that Colton Underwood referenced his relationship with Aly Raisman last season during a one-on-one date with Becca, although he did not mention the Olympian by name. Colton revealed that he had only said “I love you” to one other person in his life and that it wasn’t reciprocated.

“It was after college,” Colton explained to The Bachelorette star. “It was a little over a year ago. I said ‘I love you’ in the beginning very quick, and I didn’t get it back. And I’ve only been in love once, so it was hard, because you don’t feel like you’re enough. Or you feel like you’re missing something.”

Colton Underwood also revealed that his former girlfriend did the dumping, and he admitted that the heartbreak caused him to put his guard up.

“She broke up with me,” Colton said of his ex. “I think that’s sort of why, for me, being in love has confusion and pain associated with it.”

As for why he didn’t mention Aly Raisman by name on The Bachelorette, Colton Underwood had a very good reason. Colton said he didn’t want to distract from the work that Raisman, who was one of the central women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, was doing for abuse victims.

In an interview with Us Weekly last summer, Colton Underwood explained, “To be very candid about it, she’s going through enough right now. She doesn’t deserve to be in this at all. I have so much love and respect for Aly and the voice that she is and the role model that she is for every young woman out there. …There is no reason to distract from what she’s doing right now.”

Colton Underwood met Aly Raisman through his former Oakland Raiders teammate, Andrew East. Colton famously asked Aly to go on a double date with him during a video Q&A, and the couple made their official red carpet debut in late 2016. They split in the summer of 2017, about one year before Underwood made his Bachelorette debut.

Colton later told the Lincoln Journal Star that the couple’s relationship “ended fine.”

“We’re in a good place,” Colton said. “We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare. It ended fine. We’re in a good place.”

Aly Raisman has not spoken publicly about Colton Underwood’s comments about their relationship or about his leading role as The Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.