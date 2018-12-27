Barbara Palvin Goes Completely Nude & Poses In A Pool On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin has been busy heating things up, not just with the VS Fashion Show but also with Sports Illustrated. And as if that weren’t enough, the model posed for some eye-catching shots by Gilles Bensimon for Maxim Magazine. One of the photos included Barbara posing as she laid on the ground covered by either a white sheer dress or fabric.

Now, a new Instagram post shows Palvin posing completely nude in a shallow end of a pool. The photo appears to have been taken at night, which made for dramatic lighting on the model and water. The model laid on her stomach as she propped herself upright with her arms, as she censored her curves with her left arm. Her derriere was somewhat censored by the water. Barbara wore her hair down, as it partially covered the right side of her face. She wore nude lipstick and eye makeup that made her eyes pop, while she kept things simple without any jewelry. Fans commented, “Gorgeous” and “niceeee.”

Meanwhile, the model let her fans know before the holiday season started that she wouldn’t be posting much on her social media. However, she’s since shared a photo of herself that was taken for the cover of Issue Magazine, where she sported a red sleeveless dress and oversized shiny black gloves that read “MSGM” along the top in white font.

Palvin’s boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, has been keeping fans updated here and there. His newest post is him posing with his dog as he captioned it, “Happy Holidays from your two favorite Pagans!” He wore a tan jacket as he held his dog in his arms. His newest Instagram Story also revealed that he’s going to be reunited with Barbara soon, as he posted a photo of the two of them and captioned it, “See you in a few hours” with a heart-eyed emoji.

It’s no secret that the couple is in love, as Barbara recently said so herself, detailed Cosmopolitan.

“That’s what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love, and I’m very much in love right now.”

And while the model has obviously found great success in the industry, she previously noted to Harper’s Bazaar some of the difficulties she’s had to face.