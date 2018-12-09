Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Goes Braless In See-Through Net Top

Instagram model Kourtney Reppert is showing off some skin this holiday season. The model, who boasts over 1.3 million followers on social media, is letting fans know exactly how they can give the gift of her for Christmas this year.

Over the weekend, Reppert took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself braless and wearing only a netted top. The photo leaves very little to the imagination, as the model seems to be completely nude under the see-through ensemble.

In the caption, Kourtney reveals that the “cute dress” is actually a swimsuit cover up that she wore for her 2019 calendar shoot, and urged fans to order her calendar very soon if they want it to arrive before Christmas this year.

In the photo, Reppert wears her long, blonde hair down and styled in loose curls. She dons a full face of makeup, which includes dark brows and lashes, and light, glossy pink lips.

For fans who don’t know, Reality TV World reports that Kourtney first gained fame when she was named “Philadelphia’s Hottest Sports Babe,” as she was a sports model who was also dubbed the “Flyers Hottest Fan” and the “Phillies Hottest Blonde” from WMMR radio station.

Kourtney Reppert moved to L.A. in 2010, and made headlines when a stalker made threats to decapitate and stab the model via social media. The man, Luis Plascencia, was arrested after an FBI investigation.

Now it seems that Reppert has moved past the drama, and is doing well. She continues to grow her career, and was even featured in Maxim last year, where she opened up about what she looks for in a man.

“I’m kind of a big nerd, and I tend to find athletic nerds attractive the most. Being nice is always a bonus. Someone who has a positive attitude is very attractive,” Kourtney told the outlet.

As for her fantasy, Reppert says it’s all about the money. “Just having a man hand me over his wallet and tell me to get anything my pretty heart desires. A girl can dream, right?” she stated.

In addition, the model also opened up about her guilty pleasure, which it seems many of us can relate to. Kourtney says she absolutely loves to eat chips and salsa, as well as drink “never-ending” margaritas.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Reppert and get the link to her shop via her Instagram account.