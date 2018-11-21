Elsa Hosk Frees Her Sexy Side & Goes Braless In Revealing Pic On Instagram

Elsa Hosk has been posting pictures from her Mexican tropical getaway, and the stunning images keep coming. Her latest Instagram update shows the model looking totally glam with bright blue drop earrings that match her eyes and complement the ocean backdrop. In the first photo in the series, Elsa closed her eyes and held up a white robe to her chest. She wasn’t wearing anything underneath, and held the robe just so to show off her curves. The picture was captioned, “Just free like the sea.”

The second picture shows Elsa covering up completely with the robe, while leaving her shoulders exposed. The focus is on her face, as she sported glossy, pink lipstick and dark mascara.

A fan commented, “What a beautiful mermaid,” as another called her “Barbie.” Someone else said, “Hotel robe never looked so posh!”

The Victoria’s Secret model is celebrating her birthday on the trip, and she was joined by her boyfriend Tom Daly. He dedicated an Instagram post to Elsa earlier this month, wishing her a “HBD” in a photo of himself, Elsa, and a baby. Daly clarified in the captions that the baby is not theirs, while Elsa looked posh in an orange bikini top. Tom wore a casual Hawaiian shirt, and his fans joked with him and asked if he “stole” the baby just to take a photo. Others asked him if the baby was in the photo so he’d get more likes.

In other news, the popular model shared what she enjoys most about modeling with Harper’s Bazaar a while back, and it explains her destination celebration for her birthday.

“My favorite part about modeling is probably my least favorite part as well. It’s traveling. Because it goes both ways. It’s so amazing to get to see the world; we’re so fortunate to go to all these places that I would never be in unless I was a model.”

Plus, Elsa got her start modeling in different countries, so she understands the ups and downs of travel all too well.

“When I first started, I had no idea that I was even gonna get one job. So it was so different. I started in Sweden and the jobs just started coming in. I was sent to Japan for a month, and I was working like crazy in Japan, like three jobs a day. They do things very differently there; you have a job from five in the morning ’till 12 PM, you have a lunch break and then you do another job.”

But Hosk’s hard work would eventually land her a job with Victoria’s Secret, and she has been making her mark on the brand ever since.