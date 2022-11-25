See Anna Kendrick's Sexy Dance Skills To Jennifer Lopez

The pandemic has changed Anna, who was happy to open up to Shape about her mindset during the lockdown. She said that she wanted to inject a little more "silliness" into her life.

"I'm trying to have a sense of play. A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else. That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals," she said.