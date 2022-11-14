She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31

Bonnie Wright is best known as an English actress and filmmaker. Although she has not been in the movie industry for as long as some of her colleagues, Bonnie has achieved quite a lot. The Hollywood star has bagged roles in several productions like Operation Christmas List, Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg?, Geography of the Hapless Heart, A Christmas Carol, and many others.

Even though she has appeared in multiple movies, the fame Bonnie has garnered from them is nothing compared to the recognition she received for her role in the Harry Potter franchise. The actress starred as Ginny Weasley in the series for many years, solidifying her place as one of the best. Over two decades have passed since she first appeared in Harry Potter, and fans are curious about her whereabouts. Find out what Bonnie has been up to since then.