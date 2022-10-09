Jackie Chan's Funniest Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Jackie Chan has a enough classics to keep any action-comedy movie enthusiast occupied, from traditional Chinese flicks to Western comedies, including the Rush Hour Trilogy on Netflix. The Buddy Cop flick with Chris Tucker has fast become everyone's favorite on the streaming platform as fans rush back for a dose of comedy from both actors.

The original Rush Hour film came in 1998 and grossed $244 million at the box office with above-average ratings on IMDb (7/10), Rotten Tomatoes (61%), and Vudu (4.6/5.)

What Makes Rush Hour A Classic?

The buddy cop film pairs a down-on-his-luck police detective Tucker, with a veteran Chinese Detective Chan, who attempt to find the kidnapped daughter of the Chinese Consul. Both men butt heads in the beginning due to cultural and personality differences, as Tucker's eccentricities collide with Chan's meticulousness.

They also make cultural jokes which would've caused severe controversies and uproar in today's woke society. The first film's success spun two more releases, although the third installment met poor reviews.

A Successful Franchise

A second Rush Hour movie was released in 2001, and it grossed higher than the first one against a higher budget too. The movie made $347.3 million from a $90 million investment,t and that's a plus for a sequel.

Unfortunately, the third Rush Hour movie in 2007 met negative reception and reviews. Although it broke even by doubling its production budget of at least $125 million, the critics hated the movie.

There's been rumors of a fourth film for years, but Chan has been reluctant to do it.

Sequels For Rush Hour

Both Tucker and Chan admitted they'd do the fourth film if the script makes sense but the 2018 Sexual Misconduct allegations against the director, Brett Ratner caused the production to stall. Later, news of Chinese actress, Li Bingbing heading a spinoff/reboot circulated with fans still holding a candle for the O.G. team - Tucker and Chan.

Another Franchise In Development Hell

Meanwhile another Chris Tucker fan-favorite franchise has been in development hell due to creative differences with production and creator,. The Friday franchise featuring Tucker and Ice Cube should've gotten a fourth part by now but Warner Bros and the rapper-turned-actor don't see eye to eye.

He spoke about it recently saying he couldn't use the characters without Warner's permission. The movie is also available on Netflix for streaming so, grab your popcorn and entertain yourself.

