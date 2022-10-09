Jackie Chan's Funniest Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Jackie Chan has a enough classics to keep any action-comedy movie enthusiast occupied, from traditional Chinese flicks to Western comedies, including the Rush Hour Trilogy on Netflix. The Buddy Cop flick with Chris Tucker has fast become everyone's favorite on the streaming platform as fans rush back for a dose of comedy from both actors.

The original Rush Hour film came in 1998 and grossed $244 million at the box office with above-average ratings on IMDb (7/10), Rotten Tomatoes (61%), and Vudu (4.6/5.)